Adam Schefter, Former NFL Players Have a Laugh at Ryan Clark’s Expense

The ESPN analyst poked fun at Clark for his "non-player" comments about Peter Schrager.

Kristen Wong

ESPN's Adam Schefter poked fun at his colleague Ryan Clark over Clark's "non-player" comments about Peter Schrager.
Days after Ryan Clark and Peter Schrager's awkward on-air exchange, ESPN analyst Adam Schefter couldn't resist getting in on the action.

On Thursday's episode of Get Up, Schefter poked fun at Clark for his "non-player" comments about Schrager during a segment with former NFL players Will Compton and Taylor Lewan, who currently host the podcast, Bussin' With The Boys.

Schefter was discussing George Pickens's performance in the Cowboys' Week 1 loss to the Eagles when he dropped a funny line lightly roasting his colleague.

"I mean, again, I haven't played the game, so I don't know what I'm talking about but—" Schefter said.

"You have no clue what you're talking about," Compton humorously replied.

Schefter, Compton and Lewan then shared a hearty laugh while Mike Greenberg and Dan Orlovsky sat by silently.

Catch that funny moment below:

Clark was also talking about the Cowboys-Eagles season opener when he tried to shut down Schrager's take on CeeDee Lamb using the ol' "non-player" argument. "The thing is this though, and we shouldn't do this on TV and I apologize if people think this is rude. That's the non-player in you," Clark told Schrager on Get Up last week.

Clark has since apologized to Schrager and expressed his hope to be a "better teammate" moving forward. It certainly seems like on-air jokes about Clark and Schrager's viral interaction are considered fair game by ESPN, with Clark's own colleagues not letting him live it down.

