She’s back.

On Saturday, senior outside hitter Harper Murray announced that she is returning to Nebraska for a fifth season.

Murray announced the news with a video on her social media. The video featured highlights of the Ann Arbor native, with narration from television broadcasters. At the end, Murray sits in an interview chair but says nothing as text reading “I’m back,” “Year 5,” and “2027” overlays her before she gets up and walks off.

Murray is a three-time All-American (and likely to earn a fourth honor next month). She has won five Big Ten conference titles, including all four regular-season championships and the inaugural tournament title on Wednesday. Murray is also a four-time first-team Big Ten honoree and a semifinalist for the AVCA National Player of the Year this season.

Murray is averaging 3.64 kills and .70 blocks per set this season, both career bests, with a .287 hitting percentage. She also has a team-high 27 aces this season and is averaging 1.55 digs per set.

The 6-foot-2 outside hitter played one of the best matches of her career on Wednesday in the championship match with 18 kills on a .545 hitting percentage. In the second set, she outscored the entire UW team with eight kills, two aces and a block assist, while the Badgers put up 10 points.

She is the first of the four NU seniors to announce their plans for next year. Senior middle blocker Andi Jackson was drafted by the Omaha Supernovas with the No. 4 overall pick in the Major League Volleyball, but declined to talk about her future on Tuesday. Setter Bergen Reilly and defensive specialist Laney Choboy have not indicated what they plan to do. Both Jackson ("Purrrrr") and Reilly ("Ayeeee run it back") commented on Murray's Instagram post.

After the NCAA changed eligibility rules earlier this year to allow all student-athletes five years to play, only Louisville’s Chloe Chicoine announced she would return immediately for a fifth season. Pitt opposite Olivia Babcock also said she would return while at a Panthers game in late September. More players have announced their intentions to return for a fifth season in recent weeks as the regular season has wound down.

With Murray’s return next season, Nebraska’s roster is currently slated for 17 players, one below the 18-player limit.

This just in: Harper Murray is returning for her fifth year 🌽 pic.twitter.com/iVEKobuVgQ — Big Ten Volleyball (@B1GVolleyball) November 28, 2026

The Huskers will welcome four new freshmen to campus in January. On the current roster, Nebraska has three freshmen, seven sophomores and two juniors. Should more than one of the three other seniors return for a fifth year, the Huskers will need some attrition via the transfer portal.

One of those players could come in as an outside hitter. With Murray in the fold, NU will have five players in the position group — Murray, junior Skyler Pierce, sophomore Teraya Sigler, freshman Gabby DiVita and incoming freshman Shaye Witherspoon.

Nebraska will learn of its tournament fate on Sunday at 5 p.m. CT during a private watch party for the NCAA Tournament selection show. The Huskers will undoubtedly be the No. 1 overall seed and host for the first two weekends of the tourney.

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