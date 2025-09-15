Nebraska, Creighton Taking Rivalry into a New Era
No one knew it at the time, but the final showdown between John Cook and Kirsten Bernthal Booth last year was one of the best in the in-state series.
While Nebraska has won every match in the series’ history, last year Creighton forced a fifth set for just the third time before the Huskers escaped with a victory.
NU cruised in the first two sets, but the Bluejays didn’t go quietly. The Huskers had four chances to end the match in a sweep before CU rallied to claim the third set 33-31. The Bluejays won the fourth set before NU took control of the fifth by winning five of the first six rallies.
On Tuesday night, the two in-state rivals meet again, but both programs will be under the direction of new head coaches. Dani Busboom Kelly will guide the top-ranked Huskers against Brian Rosen and No. 18 Creighton at 6:30 p.m. CDT on FS1.
Busboom Kelly said she is looking forward to the match because it’s a big deal for the state. After playing at the Devaney Center for the past two seasons, the match returns to the CHI Health Center. The last time the teams played at the downtown Omaha arena, 15,797 fans filled the venue in 2022.
“It’s just a testament of how awesome volleyball is here with Creighton being so good, and Nebraska, obviously, with all the tradition,” she said. “Creighton’s a very, very good team, and they’re always a very confident team. It’s going to be a tough game for us, and also in that big arena with a Final Four feel.”
Creighton has come a long way since Busboom Kelly first encountered the Jays in high school. She went to a team camp there when Creighton was coming off a 3-23 record in 2002. Bernthal Booth was hired the following year, and she built the Bluejays into a national power. CU reached the regional final last year before falling in the fifth set against eventual national champion Penn State.
While it would have been “neat” to have the two women lead the schools, Busboom Kelly is excited to face off against Rosen, whom Creighton entrusted to take over for Bernthal Booth.
Rosen said the match will be one of the “coolest opportunities” for Creighton this season. When the Bluejays hosted a record 2,658 fans in the D.J. Sokal Arena on Friday against No. 4 Louisville, he wanted the players to soak up the atmosphere. He wants them to take in the moment again at the much bigger CHI Health Center.
“There’s going to be two teams this year that are going to get to say that they played in front of 17,000-something fans, and we’re going to get to be one of those teams,” he said. “What an incredible opportunity to represent Creighton, to represent the state of Nebraska in this amazing event, and to play the No. 1 team in the country.”
The players are also excited for the in-state showdown. The Huskers (8-0) include four native Nebraskans on their roster, while Creighton has six.
NU senior defensive specialist Maisie Boesiger played at Norris with Creighton sophomore Alivia Hausmann and was also on the same club team as senior Skyler McCune.
“Growing up in Nebraska and being able to watch the Huskers and Creighton play, it’s a very special game for all of Nebraska, honestly, because this is the volleyball state,” she said. “It’s just a celebration of volleyball here. It’s always competitive. It’s always a great game.”
The Bluejays graduated two of the best players in the program’s history, outside hitter Norah Sis and setter Kendra Wait, but bolstered their talent pool with several transfers. Former Cal setter Annalea Maeder has stepped in to lead the offense, while CU also added libero Saige Damrow (Wisconsin) and middle blocker Eloise Brandewie (Ohio State). The Bluejays still feature All-American outside hitter Ava Martin, who is averaging a career-best 3.91 kills per set this season.
According to Evollve, Creighton (5-4) has faced the second-toughest schedule this season. The Bluejays have played five ranked teams this season and picked up a win against No. 14 Kansas.
The schedule won’t be any easier when No. 1 Nebraska comes to town, but redshirt freshman Nora Wurtz, a Valley native, is looking forward to the match.
“I’m really going to have to be super present and take in everything,” she said. “Look around and be so grateful that I’m here and be able to represent Nebraska.”
Nebraska Volleyball 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 9 Red 3, White 1
- Aug. 16 Nebraska 3, Alumni 1
- Aug. 22 Nebraska 3, Pittsburgh 1
- Aug. 24 Nebraska 3, Stanford 0
- Aug. 29 Nebraska 3, Lipscomb 0
- Aug. 31 Nebraska 3, Kentucky 2
- Sept. 5 Nebraska 3, Wright State 0
- Sept. 7 Nebraska 3, California 0
- Sept. 12 Nebraska 3, Utah 1
- Sept. 13 Nebraska 3, Grand Canyon 0
- Sept. 16 at Creighton 6:30 p.m. FS1
- Sept. 20 vs. Arizona BTN
- Sept. 24 vs Michigan 6 p.m. BTN
- Sept. 27 vs. Maryland 3 p.m. NPM
- Oct. 3 at Penn State 7 p.m. FOX
- Oct. 4 at Rutgers
- Oct. 10 vs. Washington 8 p.m. BTN
- Oct. 12 at Purdue
- Oct. 17 at Michigan State
- Oct. 19 at Michigan 1 p.m.
- Oct. 24 vs. Northwestern NPM
- Oct. 25 vs. Michigan State 7:30 p.m. BTN
- Oct. 31 at Wisconsin 8 p.m. BTN
- Nov. 2 vs. Oregon 1 p.m. BTN
- Nov. 6 vs. Illinois 7 p.m. FS1
- Nov. 8 at Minnesota 2:30 p.m. NBC
- Nov. 14 at UCLA BTN
- Nov. 16 at USC 2 p.m. B1G+
- Nov. 20 vs. Iowa FS1
- Nov. 22 at Indiana
- Nov. 28 vs. Penn State 5:30 p.m. BTN
- Nov. 29 vs. Ohio State BTN
Home matches are bolded. All times central.
