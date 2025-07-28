Nebraska Volleyball Alumni Team Adds Coach, Three Roster Additions for Preseason Match
Nebraska volleyball has added to its growing alumni roster for the anticipated Alumni match coming to the Bob Devaney Sports Center in August.
Husker volleyball announced Friday three player additions and named a coach for the Nebraska Alumni Team set to face off against the 2025 Nebraska volleyball program. Joining the team are middle blocker Callie Schwarzenbach, outside hitters Anni Albrecht Moulder and Gina Mancuso-Prososki. Leading the team will be Nebraska alum and current Omaha Skutt Catholic volleyball coach Renee Saunders.
The coach and player trio join a loaded roster of returning talent to John Cook Arena, as the Alumni Team roster also includes alums Jordan Larson, Kelly Hunter, Lauren Stivrins, Kenzie Maloney, Ally Batenhorst, Lindsay Krause, and Leyla Blackwell. The current Alumni Team roster includes All-Americans, national champions, and Olympic medalists to compete against the current iteration of the Huskers, who finished in the national semifinals last year.
Coach Renee Saunders played for Nebraska volleyball from 1995-98, becoming a dual-sport athlete for both the Husker volleyball program and the women's basketball team after being named a two-time Super State athlete for Omaha Marian. She was a member of the 1995 National Championship team, playing in 15 matches while recording six kills on 21 attacks for a .143 hitting percentage in limited action to give the Huskers their first volleyball title. As a sophomore, Saunders competed in all of Nebraska's 34 matches in 1996 and recorded 194 digs, then suffered a broken left foot in the 1997 season after 16 matches.
After her playing career, Saunders transitioned to coaching, including her current tenure with Skutt Catholic. The Skyhawks have become one of the premier high school volleyball programs in the country, claiming nine consecutive Class B Volleyball state championships from 2015-24. She has been named the National Coach of the Year by the AVCA, VolleyballMag, Athletico, and MaxPreps, while also earning Nebraska Coach of the Year from the Omaha World-Herald and the Lincoln Journal Star.
Gina Mancuso-Prososki played for John Cook's Huskers from 2009-12, earning First Team All-Big Ten and Second Team All-American status. The Omaha native was the 2008 Gatorade National Player of the Year, the first-ever athlete from Nebraska to earn the honor after a three-year career at Papillion-LaVista. She was a key figure in Nebraska's first Big Ten Conference championship in 2011, and later played professionally in Puerto Rico, Azerbaijan, Poland, and Germany before returning to Omaha to play for the Omaha Supernovas in 2024.
Anni Albrecht Moulder competed for the Huskers from 2014-19 as an outside hitter, finishing her college career at sixth all-time in Nebraska's career aces with 139. She was the third Husker in the John Cook era to play in every set of her four-year Husker career, joining Sarah Pavan and Dani Busboom while appearing in 21 NCAA Tournament matches, tying the school record. She was a member of the All-Big Ten, AVCA All-North Region Team, and was named an All-American in the 2017 season while claiming two national championships for the Big Red. She is currently an assistant coach for Oral Roberts under her brother, Nolan Albrecht.
Callie Schwarzenbach played for the Huskers from 2018-21, having recently come off a professional volleyball title in Brazil prior to joining League One Volleyball. She transferred from Nebraska to join Long Beach State for her final season in 2022. During the 2018 season, Schwarzenbach set a freshman record with 177 blocks and was an All-Big Ten Freshman team selection. In her 2019 campaign, Schwarzenbach played in 33 matches, recording 1.24 kills and 1.11 blocks per set. Her playing time would simmer her final two seasons in Lincoln, as the middle would play in 10 matches in 2020, then 17 matches with 12 starts in 2021.
The 2025 Huskers will face the Nebraska Alumni Team on Aug. 16 in Lincoln at the Bob Devaney Sports Center with first serve set for 6 p.m. CDT. The match will be a standard best-of-five format. Tickets are available at Huskers.com.
Nebraska Volleyball 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 9 Red-White Scrimmage at 2:30 p.m.
- Aug. 16 Alumni Match at 6 p.m.
- Aug. 22 vs. Pittsburgh (AVCA First Serve Showcase at Pinnacle Bank Arena) at 6 p.m. on FOX
- Aug. 24 vs. Stanford (AVCA First Serve Showcase at Pinnacle Bank Arena) at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN
- Aug. 29 at Lipscomb
- Aug. 31 vs. Kentucky (Broadway Block Party in Nashville) at 11 a.m. on ABC
- Sept. 5 vs. Wright State at 7 p.m.
- Sept. 7 vs. California
- Sept. 12 vs. Utah at 6 p.m.
- Sept. 13 vs. Grand Canyon
- Sept. 16 at Creighton
- Sept. 20 vs. Arizona at 6 p.m.
- Sept. 24 vs Michigan
- Sept. 27 vs. Maryland
- Oct. 3 at Penn State at 7 p.m. on FOX
- Oct. 4 at Rutgers
- Oct. 10 vs. Washington
- Oct. 12 at Purdue
- Oct. 17 at Michigan State
- Oct. 19 at Michigan
- Oct. 24 vs. Northwestern
- Oct. 25 vs. Michigan State
- Oct. 31 at Wisconsin
- Nov. 2 vs. Oregon
- Nov. 6 vs. Illinois
- Nov. 8 at Minnesota
- Nov. 14 at UCLA
- Nov. 15 at USC
- Nov. 20 vs. Iowa
- Nov. 22 at Indiana
- Nov. 28 vs. Penn State
- Nov. 29 vs. Ohio State
Home matches are bolded. All times central.
