Nebraska Volleyball's Andi Jackson Added to AVCA National Player of the Year Watch List

The AVCA added 16 names to its watch list for national player of the year. Among the added names was Nebraska volleyball middle blocker Andi Jackson.

Kaleb Henry

Harper Murray (27) and Andi Jackson (15) celebrate a double block.
Harper Murray (27) and Andi Jackson (15) celebrate a double block. / Amarillo Mullen

More Huskers are getting noticed on a national scale.

The AVCA created a watch list for its Division I Player of the Year Award this year. The initial list, announced last month, included 36 players. That list has now grown with the addition of 16 names Friday.

Nebraska volleyball had four players on the initial list: Merritt Beason, Harper Murray, Bergen Reilly, and Lexi Rodriguez. There are now five Huskers on the watch list for national player of the year as middle blocker Andi Jackson has been added.

Jackson has enjoyed an explosive sophomore campaign. After earning All-Big Ten Second Team honors last year, the Brighton, Colorado native is third on the team in kills, second in hitting percentage, and second in blocks. Among Big Ten Conference players who have appeared in at least 50 sets, her hitting percentage is fifth in the league.

The AVCA said the 16 added players "emerged as the season progressed."

The next step for the award will come in November with finalists being named. After that, the 2024 AVCA Player of the Year will be announced on Friday, Dec. 20, in Louisville, KY.

The full watch list can be found at AVCA.org.

