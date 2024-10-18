Nebraska Football a Tier 3 Team in the Big Ten Conference?
Nebraska football's place in the Big Ten Conference won't be decided Saturday in Bloomington, but the result will play a major part in defining the season for the Huskers.
On "B1G Today" on the Big Ten Network Thursday, Jake Butt gave his tiers for the top Big Ten football teams up to this point in the season. Butt discussed the rationale with Dave Revsine and Rick Pizzo.
For the Nebraska Cornhuskers, their tier for now will be dependent on Saturday's game at the No. 16 Indiana Hoosiers. Revsine began by taking issue with the Hoosiers not being in Tier 2 or at least being guaranteed a spot in Tier 3.
"Because Nebraska is by far the best opponent that they've they've played all year and from a matchup standpoint this game will be extremely revealing," Butt answered. "They haven't seen a defensive line like what Nebraska is going to bring with them to town this weekend: Nash Hutmacher, Ty Robinson."
Revsine pointed out that Indiana has dominated the schedule so far, no matter how tough that schedule has been. All three agreed that Nebraska is "by far" the best opponent the Curt Cignetti Hoosiers have seen.
"Indiana's schedule gets demonstrably more difficult, starting this weekend," Revsine said.
Nebraska and Indiana kickoff Saturday at 11 a.m. CDT in Bloomington. The game will be televised on FOX with the "Big Noon Kickoff" crew on hand.
Below are the tiers that were discussed. You can watch the full discussion at the top of the page.
Tier 1
- Oregon Ducks
- Ohio State Buckeyes
Tier 2
- Penn State Nittany Lions
Tier 3
- Winner of Michigan Wolverines at Illinois Fighting Illini
- Winner of Nebraska Cornhuskers at Indiana Hoosiers
To Be Determined
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- Wisconsin Badgers
