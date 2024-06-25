Nebraska Volleyball's John Cook Narrows Horse Naming Contest to Four Finalists
Nebraska Volleyball narrowed the field Tuesday to four finalists in the contest to name their head coach's new horse.
According to a social media post from the Nebraska Volleyball account, 10,000 name submissions were entered with head coach John Cook whittling the field down to only four finalists - with a few honorable mentions. Cook selected the following names to be voted upon by Nebraska faithful: Cash, Rev, Rip, and Ship.
Cook received an extension earlier in June that included a retention bonus of $70,000 to purchase a horse in rural Nebraska. The No. 415 moniker came from the contract verbiage, as Athletic Director Troy Dannen "couldn't specifically write into the contract" the purchase of a horse, per Cook in the extension statement.
Fans can now vote online at the Nebraska Volleyball page of Huskers.com. According to the social media post, the poll will remain open for one week as the winning name will be announced during the next episode of 'Kicking Back with the Cooks'.
This writer's opinion? Nebraska Volleyball may need a 'Ship' to aid them to a national championship. That bid begins at the KFC Yum! Center against Kentucky.
