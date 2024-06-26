Husker Linebackers: Some Holes Need To Be Filled
In last week's column I talked about how much the Husker defense had improved last year compared with 2022. I believe this year's D will also be very strong. Having said that, the 2024 defense still has some gaps to fill if it is to be a solid force.
Two of the biggest holes that need to be filled are that of LBs Luke Reimer and Nick Henrich. The challenge for Husker LB coach Rob Dvoracek is that he has only about two months to fill them.
Consider this: Reimer and Henrich combined last year for 43 solo tackles, 47 assisted for a total of 90 tackles. They also combined for a total of 7 QB sacks for 42 total yards. The totals spanned 20 games.
So who's going to fill their shoes? I don't know for sure, but here are some who might be equal to the task.
Possible replacements:
1.) Javin Wright 6-5, 215 SR Chandler, AZ Solo (20), Assisted (31) and Total (51) He also had two INTs for 12 yards.
2.) John Bullock 6-0, 220 SR Omaha, NE 27, 23 and 50
3.) Mikail Gbayor 6-2, 230 JR Irvington, NJ 11, 13, 34
4.) Princewill Umanmielen 6-4, 240 SO Austin, TX 10, 12, 22
5.) MJ Sherman 6-3, 250 SR Baltimore, MD 7, 9, 16
Also waiting in the wings:
1.) Michael Booker III 6-1, 210 JR Grand Prairie, TX
2.) Grant Buda 6-0, 220 JR Lincoln, NE (Grandfather played for NU)
3.) Vincent Geratone, 6-1, 220 SR North Platte, NE
4.) Willis McGahee IV, 6-1, 230 FR Miami, FL
5.) Maverick Noonan 6-4, 235 FR Omaha, NE (Legacy player)
6.) Gage Stenger 6-3, 190 SO Omaha, NE
7.) Taveon Thompson 6-3, 205 JR Lincoln, NE
Note: Not every LB is listed.
Go Big Dead
Nebraska Board of Regents member Barbara Weitz has suggested a unique source of revenue for NU. She has proposed (and I'm not making this up) that UNL sell burial plots for Husker fans who wish to be buried there.
I think there's a better sourceof revenue: sell alcohol during Husker home games. Problem solved.
Correction:
Several of you wrote me (and you know who you are) about an error I made in last week's column about Husker D-lineman, Blaise Gunnerson. I mistakenly included him in this fall's D-line rotation. However Blaise decided to retire from football after the end of last season. Mea culpa. As punishment, I'm going to force myself to watch reruns of last year's NU-Michigan game. Oh the pain and agony...
How Bout Them Huskers
Some of the topics Will and I review on this week's podcast include the CWS, Husker volleyball and the latest Husker football additions. We also give our takes on this fall's Husker D-line. Click here to listen.