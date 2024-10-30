Adam Carriker: Refs Need Postgame Press Conferences, and More Nebraska Football Topics
It's mailbag time as Adam answers Husker fans' questions about accountability in officiating, coach Matt Rhule's ceiling, Glenn Thomas as a potential play-caller, and more.
In this story:
For the first time ever, Adam dedicates the whole Carriker Chronicles show to answering Nebraska football fans' questions. These include the most frequently asked, interesting and difficult questions sent in: how refs should be held accountable/punished (when necessary), Glenn Thomas calling plays, Matt Rhule's ceiling, Tony White & Dylan Raiola's future.
Hit the play button above to watch. Get more Carriker Chronicles on SI, at Adam's website and on YouTube.
