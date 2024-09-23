Nebraska Volleyball’s Secret to Success: Playing for Each Other
Great teams aren't only defined by how many championships they win. There are other variables like communication, teamwork, attitude, and resiliency.
This year's Nebraska volleyball team is showing how great they are.
An unranked Southern Methodist knocked down the Huskers on the road on Sept. 3 and since then, they have gone 7-0 with wins against four ranked opponents and swept three of them including two top-five teams. The Huskers have only lost two sets.
"Coach just said it in the locker room," said sophomore Harper Murray after NU swept Louisville on Sunday. "We play with each other and for each other and that's something we try to incorporate into every match and every point. I think that's what we stick to every time we play a game and that's what we try to stick to in practice. That's just part of our culture, and how we work, and how our team works together. That's what we do every day."
The Huskers improved to 10-1 on the season after picking up their first sweep (25-16, 25-17, 25-20) against a top-five team on the road since Feb. 21, 2021 (Minnesota). Louisville fell to 8-2.
The team is on a roll.
Nebraska dominated the serve game with seven aces to none for Louisville. The Huskers were also solid defensively, posting nine blocks and holding Louisville to .133 hitting
On the attack, Nebraska hit .305. Murray led the Huskers with 11 kills and Lexi Rodriguez had a team-high eight digs.
"We had to reflect after SMU," said Rodriguez. "and try to change things to help us move forward and that's exactly what we did. Every single person on the team invested in that and took pride in that and it's just nice to see that we were able to come out with two big wins this week."
Next up, Nebraska kicks off Big Ten play at home. The Huskers will host UCLA on Friday at 7 p.m. and USC on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Both matches will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network.