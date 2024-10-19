Nebraska Volleyball Sweeps Michigan State
On the first day of a back-to-back, you want to get things done quickly. Nebraska volleyball did just that in East Lansing Friday.
The No. 2 Huskers (17-1, 7-0 Big Ten) swept the Michigan State Spartans (7-11, 0-7 Big Ten) 25-15, 25-19, 25-15. Nebraska stays undefeated in Big Ten Conference play while Michigan State continues to search for its first league win of the year.
NU hit .364 on the night, holding MSU to .141.
Three Huskers notched double-digit kills, with Harper Murray and Taylor Landfair each tallying 12. Andi Jackson had 10 kills on .600 hitting. Jackson also added five blocks, helping Nebraska out-block Michigan State 10-4.
Bergen Reilly had 34 assists and nine digs
Nebraska is back in action Saturday at Ohio State. That match is set for a 2:30 p.m. first serve on NBC.
Nebraska Athletics Set Synopses
Set 1: The Huskers got off to a 5-2 start with Beason starting with two kills and a block, while Murray had a kill and Jackson was in on two blocks. But Michigan State fought back to go up 8-6 after a 6-1 run. The teams went back and forth trading points until a 4-0 Husker run served by Beason made it 17-13 Big Red. Jackson had a kill before Murray had back-to-back kills. Another kill by Murray and a block by Jackson and Reilly put the Huskers up by five, 19-14. Nebraska closed the set on a 6-0 run to win 25-15 with three kills by Landfair, one by Murray and one by Reilly.
Set 2: Jackson had two kills around one by Reilly as the Huskers led 7-4. After MSU got within 7-6, Landfair and Murray had back-to-back kills before a block by Allick and Landfair, and another Landfair kill made it 12-6 after a 5-0 run served by Orr. Allick and Landfair again struck kills to push the score to 14-7, and Allick and Beason kills helped NU to a 19-8 advantage after a 5-0 run served by Olivia Mauch. After Michigan State scored a 5-0 run to get within 19-13, Murray posted a sideout kill, and another by Jackson kept NU on top, 21-15. The set ended 25-19 on Landfair's ninth kill.
Set 3: NU led 7-5 after a kill by Jackson and ace by Beason. Murray, Landfair and Allick added kills as the Big Red moved to a 13-9 advantage. Back-to-back kills by Beason and Murray put NU up 15-11 at the media timeout. Murray had two straight kills, and Jackson had two straight kills, before a Landfair roll shot made it 21-13 Big Red. Reilly and Jackson combined for a block, and Jackson smashed a kill for a 23-13 lead. Beason ended the match at 25-15 with a kill.
