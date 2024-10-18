Report: Big Ten Baseball Tournament Expanding, Changing Format
A bigger Big Ten Conference means a bigger Big Ten Baseball Tournament.
A report from D1Baseball's Patrick Ebert indicates the tournament will expand to 12 teams in 2025. That expansion will also come with a change of format.
The previous model, with eight qualifying teams, operated as two, four-team double-elimination brackets. The winners of each bracket played a winner-take-all final.
Nebraska took advantage of that format in 2024. The Huskers lost the first game, then went on a run through the elimination bracket to emerge into the final against Penn State. The Nittany Lions were undefeated in Omaha, but with the final being winner-take-all, they suffered their only loss in the championship to finish runner-up.
The new format would remove the bracket until the semifinals, while still guaranteeing every qualifying team two games. The 12 teams will be split into four pods of three teams. Winners of each pod will advance to a single-elimination bracket.
Nebraska played six games in the 2024 Big Ten Baseball Tournament, the maximum possible. Eliminating two potential games should be helpful to pitching staffs.
The Pac-12 utilized a similar format before hemorrhaging teams, including Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Washington, to other conferences. That was three pods of three teams with pod winners and the next best team advancing to the semifinals. The 2024 edition saw the 1, 4, 6, and 8 seeds advance.
The ACC utilizes a 12-team format like the Big Ten will. Teams play three games each over four days, Tuesday through Friday. The semifinals are Saturday with the championship on Sunday. Last year's edition saw the 5, 6, 9, and 11 seeds make the semifinals, with Duke (6) topping Florida State (5) 16-4 in the final.
The Big Ten Baseball Tournament is slated to remain in Omaha at least through the 2027 season. Charles Schwab Field, previously TD Ameritrade Park, has hosted the tournament every year since 2018, except for the canceled COVID-19 season. Omaha also has hosted the event in 2014 and 2016.
