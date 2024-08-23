Huskers Reload Roster for 2024-2025 After Key Player Losses
The Nebraska Huskers lost 10 student-athletes from last year's roster including All-American shortstop Billie Andrews but they have reloaded ahead of the 2024-2025 season.
The Huskers’ 2025 roster features 24 players as of Friday. The 14 returning players are joined by six transfers and four freshmen. The roster features eight players who have been honored as an all-conference or all-region player in their career.
Here's a quick look into who the new transfer Huskers are:
Olivia DiNardo, Catcher
DiNardo comes to Lincoln after two seasons with traditional powerhouse Arizona where was one of the Pac-12’s best hitters.
She was a second-team All-Pac 12 and second-team All-West Region selection as a freshman in 2023 when she posted the eighth-highest batting average (.382) by a freshman in Arizona history. She repeated an all-region selection last year.
DiNardo hit .340 in her two seasons at Arizona with 103 hits, 15 doubles, 20 homers, and 74 RBIs in 106 games.
Hannah Camenzind, LHP/Utility
Camenzind was 14-3 with one save in her two seasons at Arkansas. She was 9-1 last season.
She was a second-team All-SEC selection as a freshman in 2023 when she posted a 2.52 ERA in conference play.
Offensively, Camenzind hit .308 in her two seasons as a Razorback.
Lauren Camenzind, Catcher/Utility
Lauren Camenzind earned the starting catcher job at Arkansas her freshman season and moved to shortstop as a sophomore.
She started 79 games with the Razorbacks in her two seasons and produced 47 hits, 29 runs and 28 RBIs.
Kacie Hoffmann, Outfield
Hoffmann became the third Nebraska-native to transfer from Arkansas this summer.
She is coming off hip surgery and took a redshirt but her power bat was display in her first two seasons. Hoffmann produced 16 doubles, 15 homers and 47 RBIs as a Razorback
Hoffmann earned a spot on the SEC All-Tournament team her freshman year and homered twice in three games during the NCAA Regional.
Ava Kuszak, Infield
Kuszak is no stranger to the Big Ten or Nebraska.
She was one of the top players in the Big Ten Conference last season as Wisconsin’s starting shortstop and played club ball with Jordy Bahl and Bella Bacon winning a national championship with Nebraska Gold.
Kuszak was a second-team All-Big Ten and third-team all-region selection in 2024 when she hit .318 with 15 doubles, nine homers and 32 RBIs.
Kylee Magee, RHP
Magee spent the past two seasons at Arizona State appearing in 27 games with 24 starts as a Sun Devil.
Magee posted an impressive 2.82 ERA in Pac-12 play as a freshman, ranking sixth in the league in ERA but was limited to six games last season due to injury.