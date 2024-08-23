All Huskers

Blackshirt Alum Gives Confident Season Prediction for Nebraska Football

Barstool Sports personality and podcast show host Will Compton continues to showcase his pride for the Husker Football program.

Austin Jacobsen

Oct 27, 2012; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker Will Compton (51) looks at the scoreboard during the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Memorial Stadium in the first half. Nebraska won 23-9.
Oct 27, 2012; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker Will Compton (51) looks at the scoreboard during the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Memorial Stadium in the first half. Nebraska won 23-9. / Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Will Compton has once again stood up for Nebraska football.

After earning a Blackshirt as a player and proudly maintaining his Big Red allegiance through his National Football League and current media career, the Nebraska alum gave a ringing endorsement on his expectation for the upcoming season. Compton was a featured guest on the most recent episode of Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take" podcast.

"I feel really good about the Huskers. I like their schedule. Honestly, I think they could compete this year... I think they could go 10-2."

Will Compton on Pardon My Take

Compton then continued his thoughts, sharing that he believes Nebraska will begin the season 7-0 heading into the Ohio State matchup on Oct. 26. Co-hosts of Pardon My Take Dan "Big Cat" Katz and PFT Commenter then poked fun at Compton's Husker pride.

Former Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker and NFL free agent Will Compton holds a trumpet with the Cornhusker Marching Band
Sep 3, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Former Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker and NFL free agent Will Compton holds a trumpet with the Cornhusker Marching Band before the game against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

"How many times have you done this exercise and it actually worked out that way?" Katz said.

"I understand the recent history of Nebraska to where it is like, 'Oh these guys are delusional'. There's something about this year," Compton said.

"It sounds realistic," PFT Commenter said in response.

Compton then gave his reasoning for his confidence, stating that newly named starting quarterback Dylan Raiola will be a "stud", the return of most of Nebraska's defensive starters, and the four one-score losses from the 2023 season. The retired linebacker added that the state's belief will aid the team.

"(College football) is like oxygen out there."

Will Compton on the state of Nebraska
Nebraska Cornhuskers defender Will Compton (51) rushes the Washington Huskies quarterback Keith Price (17)
Sep 17, 2011; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers defender Will Compton (51) rushes the Washington Huskies quarterback Keith Price (17) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska won 51-38. / Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

Both podcast co-hosts then went through the Husker schedule game-by-game, giving their analysis and predictions for the upcoming season. Katz and PFT Commenter agreed that Nebraska would be undefeated going into the road trip to Columbus - with Commenter sarcastically giving the Big Red a tie against Illinois - then finishing out the season with four losses to Ohio State, USC, Wisconsin, and Iowa.

Commenter followed up by asking Compton's impression of Matt Rhule, and if the former NFL coach could turn around Nebraska's season if "things go bad."

"I think so. You've come across his speeches I'm sure. The way he interacts with the guys, the words he has to say, it always feels like he has the right thing to say at the right time," Compton said.

Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule during the fourth quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers
Oct 28, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule during the fourth quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

The full episode can be found below, including Compton's thoughts on the upcoming season, the 'Chasing 3' documentary, Scott Frost's tenure with Nebraska, and more. The Nebraska portion of the episode begins around the 1:13:00 mark of the show.

Austin Jacobsen

AUSTIN JACOBSEN

Austin Jacobsen is a radio broadcaster and former Sports Director in Central Nebraska.

