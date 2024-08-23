Blackshirt Alum Gives Confident Season Prediction for Nebraska Football
Will Compton has once again stood up for Nebraska football.
After earning a Blackshirt as a player and proudly maintaining his Big Red allegiance through his National Football League and current media career, the Nebraska alum gave a ringing endorsement on his expectation for the upcoming season. Compton was a featured guest on the most recent episode of Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take" podcast.
"I feel really good about the Huskers. I like their schedule. Honestly, I think they could compete this year... I think they could go 10-2."- Will Compton on Pardon My Take
Compton then continued his thoughts, sharing that he believes Nebraska will begin the season 7-0 heading into the Ohio State matchup on Oct. 26. Co-hosts of Pardon My Take Dan "Big Cat" Katz and PFT Commenter then poked fun at Compton's Husker pride.
"How many times have you done this exercise and it actually worked out that way?" Katz said.
"I understand the recent history of Nebraska to where it is like, 'Oh these guys are delusional'. There's something about this year," Compton said.
"It sounds realistic," PFT Commenter said in response.
Compton then gave his reasoning for his confidence, stating that newly named starting quarterback Dylan Raiola will be a "stud", the return of most of Nebraska's defensive starters, and the four one-score losses from the 2023 season. The retired linebacker added that the state's belief will aid the team.
"(College football) is like oxygen out there."- Will Compton on the state of Nebraska
Both podcast co-hosts then went through the Husker schedule game-by-game, giving their analysis and predictions for the upcoming season. Katz and PFT Commenter agreed that Nebraska would be undefeated going into the road trip to Columbus - with Commenter sarcastically giving the Big Red a tie against Illinois - then finishing out the season with four losses to Ohio State, USC, Wisconsin, and Iowa.
Commenter followed up by asking Compton's impression of Matt Rhule, and if the former NFL coach could turn around Nebraska's season if "things go bad."
"I think so. You've come across his speeches I'm sure. The way he interacts with the guys, the words he has to say, it always feels like he has the right thing to say at the right time," Compton said.
The full episode can be found below, including Compton's thoughts on the upcoming season, the 'Chasing 3' documentary, Scott Frost's tenure with Nebraska, and more. The Nebraska portion of the episode begins around the 1:13:00 mark of the show.
