FISHERS, Ind. — If you missed the first matchup between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Wisconsin Badgers volleyball squads, don't worry. It was similar to the Big Ten Tournament Championship game on Wednesday night. The Huskers were wire-to-wire favorites to win the Big Ten and, at the beginning of the season, many believed only Wisconsin's youthful, high-powered offense could dethrone them.

It didn't happen in the regular season.

It didn't happen in the post season.

After being pushed by Purdue on Tuesday night in the semifinal match, Nebraska looked ready to take their trophy on Wednesday. It took about half a set for them to adjust to what Wisconsin was doing on offense before they kicked into postseason gear. They swept the Badgers 25-21, 25-10, 25-21 to clinch the inaugural Big Ten Tournament trophy, earn the Big Ten's auto-bid into the NCAA Tournament, and presumably cement themselves as the overall number one seed in the postseason.

Read on for more quick takeaways from the historic night.

It Was Harper Murray's World Tonight and We Were All Just Living In It

The first time Nebraska played Wisconsin this year, Harper Murray paced both teams with 20 kills, four errors, and a .471 hitting percentage. She added a service ace, four digs, and three blocks to accumulate 22.5 of the team's 60 points.

On Wednesday, Murray led both teams with 18 kills, a single error, and hit .548%. She had one service ace, 11 digs, and one block. It didn't come easy for Murray, not initially. In the first set, she only had two kills and one error. But something flipped at the start of the second set.

"Sometimes in those moments, I kind of just black out and don't really think," Murray said when asked about her mentality during the second and third sets. "Bergen kept setting me and I think that automatically gives you so much confidence as a hitter. I knew at the beginning of that first set we weren't playing our best and I knew someone was going to have to step up and try to bring that so I did my best to do that."

In the second set, she was directly responsible for 11 points. She had eight kills, a block, and two service aces (both during her 9-0 service run to close the first set). In the second set, Wisconsin scored 10.

"I don't know what flipped. It kind of just happens with me sometimes. I can't really explain how or why, but it works."

The Husker Joy is the Difference

Some takeways can't be found in a stat book. They're a feel. A vibe, as the kids say.

Early in Tuesday's semifinal match against Purdue, Nebraska didn't look like themselves. They were disjointed and flat, and from my vantage point on the sidelines, they were not happy. Which makes sense. They were losing. They weren't playing their best volleyball. Teams were doing the things Nebraska usually does well, but better.

But there was a point in the second set of that match where you could feel the spark come back for the team. They were still losing, but it was clear that whatever had been lost for that time was back and it's what propelled them to close out the second and take the third and fourth sets from Purdue.

Something similar started to happen in the first half of the set against Wisconsin. The Huskers weren't lacking confidence; they were lacking joy. Around the 18-15 mark, you could sense the spark. Nebraska would have to dig out of that early hole they were in, but anyone who has watched this team this year could tell you that when they have that spark, it doesn't seem to matter what the deficit is. They're going to play you hard and they're going to force you to earn every point from there out.

For a while, I, personally, chalked it up to motivation. To revenge. To wanting or needing to prove that a down set, a lost set, a flat set wasn't Nebraska volleyball. It wasn't their best volleyball.

But after watching them up close and in person the way I did during the Big Ten Tournament, I realized it's something bigger than that. It's the realization that they're playing for something more than themselves. This is a team that, despite what some internet "influencers" may tell you, has experienced adversity. Sure, that adversity hasn't been in match losses, but it has been in poor individual performances at different times throughout the season. It's been in the extensive travel at the very beginning of the season. For the four seniors, it's been getting so close to their goal only to see it slip through their fingers year after year.

But through it, they've leaned on one another. They've given each other confidence. And this year, they seemingly have found the joy in playing volleyball with and for one another.

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