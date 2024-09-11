Laney Choboy Makes Memorable Stand for Nebraska Volleyball in Creighton Clash
The No. 5 Nebraska Huskers held on to beat the No. 9 Creighton Bluejays in five sets (25-19, 25-16, 31-33, 16-25, 15-10) on Tuesday at the Devaney Center.
The win extended Nebraska's record to 23-0 all-time against the in-state rival.
However, the third set will live on for the rest of the season. It didn't seem like it would ever end and even though Creighton won it, the memory of Laney Choboy in the front row will live on forever.
Choboy, who is listed at 5-foot-3, held her own, and head coach John Cook revealed what led to that after the match.
"I was surprised," he said about how well the team played with Choboy up front. "They were telling me not to sub but I really thought we were gonna win it. We had two swings to win it with her in the back row and then we didn't get it done.
"Here's what I told them, 'We just did that because I wanted you to have some memories from this game that you'll talk about for a while.' Laney will be TikToking and talking about that for a couple of weeks."
The lineup wasn't ideal for such a crucial set with an intense score but the Huskers were resilient. They didn't play like their defensive specialist was in the front row.
"She killed it," Andi Jackson said about Choboy's front-row play while laughing. "Her hands were up, she was ready to go. I seen them crossover moves. No, but Coach always tells us great ones adjust. We might not have won the set but I think we did an amazing job. Laney especially and all the girls who were on the court.
"We were laughing just now because I didn't even know that Laney was front row until like four points in just because I think our team adjusted so well and we just kept playing,"
Choboy finished the match with a season-high 12 digs and two assists.
Nebraska has now won 28 consecutive home matches over three seasons and hosts The Nebraska Classic this weekend with matches against Arizona State and Wichita State.