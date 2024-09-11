Ty Robinson: Nebraska Football Wanted Sack Record Against Colorado, Will 'Need A Little Bit More' Next Game
Nebraska football defensive lineman Ty Robinson was more than motivated to have a standout performance Saturday against Colorado.
"We just wanted that ball. We remember things that were said last year - (we) put our heads down, got to work over the off-season. When it was time to come again, we made sure it was going to happen," Robinson said after the win over the Buffaloes.
Robinson's postgame comments were shared with Huskers football fans on Monday night's episode of "Sports Nightly". The defensive tackle added that although the Blackshirts were satisfied with their performance, they came into the contest hoping to break records.
"I think that's a great day for this game," Robinson said. "We were hoping to go for the sack record - I think it was 11 or 12. We didn't quite get there yet - that might be okay for the next 24 hours. When we get back for the next week we're going to need a little bit more."
Nebraska had ten tackles for loss against the high-flying Buffs' offense, including six sacks recorded by six different players. The defense also forced two turnovers, including Tommi Hill's pick six in the first quarter that gave NU a 14-0 lead. Robinson was pleased with the overall team performance that showcased how talented the depth is for Nebraska.
"I just think it goes to show how complementary we are up front. Especially with the linebackers and even the defensive backs - those DB's did a hell of a job today covering those guys and allowing us enough time to get back there and get those sacks and those turnovers. It's great to see everyone working as one machine," Robinson said Saturday.
The Huskers held Colorado to negative rushing yards until the fourth quarter, and stifled the passing attack to only one touchdown for the contest. The Buffaloes were without a first down until the second quarter, pushing Nebraska ahead early to set the tone for the rest of the contest: a 28-10 victory for the Big Red.
The Huskers prepare for FCS-foe Northern Iowa on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CDT in Lincoln. Listen below for the full "Sports Nightly" episode from Monday.
MORE: Northern Iowa to Provide Nebraska Football's Defense a 'Good Preview to Big Ten Ball'
MORE: David Max gives his Colorado game Tuesday Takeaways
MORE: Nebraska Football Opens as Multi-Score Favorite Over Northern Iowa
MORE: Predicting the College Football Playoffs: Reflections on Week 2
MORE: Doc's Diagnosis: Nebraska's Offensive Line Moves Mountains
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.