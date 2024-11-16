McMaster's Big Ten Football Pick'em: Week 12
From the heart of the Big Ten Conference in Chicago, HuskerMax's self-proclaimed "Big Ten expert" Matt McMaster gives his picks against the spread.
UCLA @ Washington (-4.5)
This is a trap game. It's one of those feel-it-in-your-bones type of games. You would think with UCLA riding a massive wave after back-to-back wins and the Washington Huskies reeling coming off a terrible defeat to Penn State that this line would be more favored toward the Bruins. The fact that the Huskies are giving up more than a field goal makes this line feel like a trap I will not fall for.
The Pick: Washington (-4.5)
Ohio State @ Northwestern (+29)
I’m shocked this line isn’t higher. OSU was laying over 35 points last week against a Purdue team that nearly beat the Wildcats just a couple of weeks ago. I know this game is labeled as an away game for the Buckeyes. Still, with the venue being switched from Northwestern’s low-capacity lakefront stadium to historic Wrigley field, I anticipate it being a more favorable crowd for OSU.
The Pick: OSU -29
Michigan State @ Illinois (-2.5)
Michigan State’s play falls directly on the shoulders of Sophomore quarterback Aidan Chiles. When Chiles is at his best, MSU can compete with any of the non elite teams of this conference. The Spartans could lose to anyone in the Big Ten when Chiles plays at a lower level. Furthermore, MSU’s offensive line is one of the worst in the country, allowing just over three sacks per game, while the Illini are in the 30 for sacks per game, averaging 2.5. Chiles will be running all over the field, while the Illinois offense will do what they do best and control the game's tempo.
The Pick: Illinois -2.5
Penn State @ Purdue (+28.5)
My biggest money maker this year has been my “PAP” method, AKA the “Pick Against Purdue” method. The Boilermakers are 1-7 underdogs against the spread this season and are 0-2 as underdogs of 25 or more points. I expect the fourth-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions to go on the road and blow the doors off of Purdue.
The Pick: Penn State -28.5 (McMaster’s Lock of The Week)
Nebraska @ USC (-7.5)
I understand that Nebraska is down in the dumps coming off their three-game losing streak, but this line is utterly disrespectful. USC is a bad football team that repeatedly has underperformed and failed to close out close games. I understand why they’re favorites at home, but this USC team should not be given a touchdown against any Big Ten opponent in any way, shape, or form. Five games were decided by seven points or less in their seven conference games. This will be a close game, so give me the Huskers and the points.
The Pick: Nebraska +7.5
Rutgers @ Maryland (-5.5)
This is a good matchup for the Terrapins. Their defense overall ranks in the bottom half in the country, but their rushing defense is above average. They’re playing a team that relies on running the ball for nearly all their offense. Their offense can’t run the ball to save their lives, but they like to throw it, a lot. They play a Rutgers defense that ranks in the bottom third in the country in every defensive passing metric. Things could get ugly in College Park on Saturday.
The Pick: Maryland -5.5
Oregon @ Wisconsin (+13.5)
This is a really tough game to bet. Wisconsin is coming off a bad loss in Iowa but has proven this season that, at their best, they can compete with the top of this conference. At the same time less than two touchdowns against the Oregon Ducks just is not enough for me to favor the Badgers in this one.
The Pick: Oregon -13.5
Indiana , Iowa, Michigan, and Minnesota are not in action this week.
