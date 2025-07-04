Former Northwestern Superstar Joins Denver Nuggets for Summer League
Boo Buie is entering his second season of professional basketball after a storied career leading Northwestern to two consecutive NCAA Tournament Round One victories. In the upcoming NBA Summer League, he'll be playing with the Denver Nuggets, according to a post on X yesterday.
Buie spent last season as a member of the Westchester Knicks, the New York Knicks' G League team. He averaged 11.1 points on 41.3% shooting and 3.3 assists, solid numbers, but not impressive enough to crack the NBA roster.
Now, Buie will look to accomplish that goal in year two, and it all starts with the Summer League. He will jostle for minutes with fellow guards Reece Beekman, Reyne Smith, Logan Johnson, Tamar Bates, Curtis Jones and Donovan Williams.
This year's No. 44 pick, Brooks Barnhizer, will also represent Northwestern in the Summer League with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Buie and Barnhizer are not currently scheduled to play against one another, but that just means more basketball to watch for Northwestern faithful.
The key for Buie moving forward is to prove to NBA teams that he can play defense at the highest level despite his size, as well as showcasing his elite shooting ability.
Objectively, Buie has an uphill climb to make it in the NBA, and that's been the case since he left Evanston. But it isn't impossible. Last season with the Knicks was a good start, but he's going to need to take another step this season to inspire some confidence. Otherwise, a career overseas starts to look a little more likely.