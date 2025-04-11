Boo Buie Talks G League and Northwestern Legacy in Recent Interview
In an interview for Northwestern News Network's SportsNight program, Boo Buie sat down with reporter Sammy Krimstein. The pair discussed Buie's first season in the G League as well as the Northwestern legend's special relationship with his alma mater.
Buie played in the G League this season for the Westchester Knicks, the affiliate of the New York Knicks. He put up respectable numbers, averaging 11.1 points, 3.4 assists and 2.6 rebounds. Buie averaged 21.5 minutes per game in his first season at the next level.
In the interview, he explained that the game is a lot different than college, singling out the adjustment to pace of play. But Buie seems to be doing just fine.
"It's been a unique experience. I've enjoyed it a bunch, and I've gotten to meet a lot of cool people and a lot of new people," Buie said in the interview.
In addition to discussing his year since leaving Northwestern, Krimstein asked Buie about his time at the university and his feelings about the program looking back.
"[Thinking about Northwestern], the first thing that always comes to mind is home. I played there five years. I grew up there, basically," Buie said.
Buie credited his former teammates for helping him put Northwestern basketball on the map.
"All of those guys, we're a part of something that is the legacy," Buie said. "Us staying and going through all the losses to be what we were the last two years, that's the legacy."
Buie also talked about his relatonship with Chris Collins, saying they got "extra, extra close" during his last two seasons at the school.
Buie's love and pride for Northwestern was evident throughout the interview. The all-time points leader at the university is well aware of how much the program grew while he was there.
"My first three years playing there, I remember coming out during Big Ten games, and there would be like 200 people in the crowd total," Buie said. "And then, in the last two years, seeing the environment of Welsh-Ryan Arena change ... that was probably one of the most special things for me."