Brooks Barnhizer Signs Two-Way Contract With Oklahoma City Thunder
Former Northwestern wing Brooks Barnhizer has agreed to a contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to a press release.
The NBA Champions selected Barnhizer with the No. 44 overall pick in last week's 2025 NBA Draft, making him the first Wildcat to be drafted since Evan Eschmeyer in 1999. On Thursday, the Thunder announced they had signed their second-round draftee to a two-way deal.
While the terms of the agreement were not released, two-way contracts are typically worth half of the league's rookie minimum salary. In 2025-26, that figure projects to be $1.27 million per Spotrac, meaning two-ways are set to be approximately $635,000 this season.
Barnhizer's two-way contract will allow him to play for the Thunder for up to 50 games while splitting time with the Oklahoma City Blue, the team's G League affiliate. Fellow ex-Wildcats Pete Nance and Boo Buie, both former teammates of Barnhizer's, played last season on two-way deals with the Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks, respectively.
The 6-foot-6 wing has already begun practicing in Oklahoma City ahead of the NBA Summer League. Barnhizer and the Thunder are set to play three games in the Salt Lake City Summer League, beginning on July 5, before competing in the league-wide NBA 2K26 Summer League in Las Vegas. The latter tournament tips off on July 10.
During his final season at Northwestern, Barnhizer averaged 17.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. He will look to bring that same versatility and defensive intensity to Oklahoma City this season as he works his way up to the NBA roster.