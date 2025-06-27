Brooks Barnhizer Pick Earns Oklahoma City Thunder Positive Draft Grade
Senior Northwestern wing Brooks Barnhizer was one of the fastest-rising players in the pre-draft process. The 6-foot-6 Wildcat did not crack ESPN's Top 100 until after the NCAA underclassmen withdrawal deadline less than a month ago, but after shining in spring workouts and meetings, Barnhizer eventually found his way into the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft.
Just four days after winning the first NBA title in Oklahoma City history, the Thunder selected Barnhizer with the No. 44 overall pick. As a 23-year-old with exceptional on-ball defensive skills, Barnhizer can immediately impact Oklahoma City as the champions look to defend their title.
The pick earned the Thunder a B- grade from Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor, who emphasized the upside and value in OKC's selection.
"Barnhizer is a smart, physical wing with disruptive defensive instincts," O'Connor said. "Offensively, he needs to improve his jump shot but passes the ball and finishes at the rim at a high level. If Thunder assistant coach Chip Engelland can have as much success turning Barnhizer into a reliable shooter as he has with his past projects as a shot doctor, then the Thunder may have a second-round steal here. Barnhizer is a hustler on defense, keeps the ball moving on offense and plays a selfless style that could fit perfectly with Oklahoma City. Just as long as he learns how to hit shots off the catch."
Oklahoma City also drafted Georgetown center Thomas Sorber No. 15 overall in the first round, who was given an A+ grade from O'Connor. Between the two, O'Connor rated the Thunder's collective draft as an A.
Barnhizer is the first Northwestern NBA draft pick since 1999, when the New Jersey Nets selected Evan Eschmeyer No. 34 overall. He is expected to begin his tenure in Oklahoma City on a two-way contract, although Barnhizer can prove that he can contribute at the NBA level if his jump shot develops quickly.