Northwestern Shares Emotional Tribute After Thunder Draft Brooks Barnhizer
Brooks Barnhizer is one of the most accomplished players ever to suit up in Northwestern's purple and white uniforms. The former Wildcat captain helped lead NU to its winningest three-season stretch in program history from 2022 to 2025, and as he heads to the next stage of his career, Barnhizer's legacy in Evanston will certainly stand the test of time.
On Thursday, the Oklahoma City Thunder selected Barnhizer with the No. 44 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, making him the first Wildcat to be drafted in 26 years. Shortly after the announcement that No. 13 would be joining the Thunder, Northwestern celebrated its four-year leader with a tribute on social media.
The video features an emotional monologue from head coach Chris Collins during the 2024-25 season, after a foot injury forced him to shut down Barnhizer in January. With clips of the senior wing diving into the stands for loose balls and making physical plays on both ends of the floor, Northwestern highlights Barnhizer's passion for the game and his desire to battle through injuries to be there for his team.
"If you guys knew what this year has been like for him, it was basically an injury that was going to cost him the rest of the season," Collins said in the video. "Being only the way Brooks is, he begged me to play in the Maryland game. He just said, 'Coach, I've got to play in that Maryland game. I've got to put the jersey on one more time.' You guys saw he was laboring more and more. When I looked out there, not only was he not moving well, I could see that it was just mentally killing him because he couldn't do the things that he wanted to do and be that warrior, be that player."
"He'd run through the wall for you, he'd run through the wall for a teammate," a teary-eyed Collins continued. "He's gonna come out on the other side and he's got a lot of big moments in basketball ahead, and we're going to be there with him."
Over a four-year span with Barnhizer in the lineup, Northwestern went 58-37. He is one of 42 Wildcats ever to score 1,000 career points and ranks 10th in program history in career steals. His 2024 campaign also cracks the top 10 in several single-season categories, including minutes played (4th), games started (T-4th), steals (6th) and rebounds (10th).
Northwestern's tribute to Barnhizer wasn't over with the emotional video, though. The Wildcats posted a nearly 11-minute-long highlight reel of their star wing, led by late-game clutch moments against Florida Atlantic in the 2024 NCAA Tournament and Illinois.
The 'Cats also shared a photoshopped glimpse of what Barnhizer could look like in OKC's blue, white and orange uniforms. While his signature No. 13 is currently worn by forward Ousmane Dieng, Northwestern and Oklahoma City fans got their first look at the recent draftee as a member of the NBA Champions.
Barnhizer will look to bring his on-ball defense and tenacity to a Thunder roster that is chock-full of physical, aggressive wings.