Draymond Green Sends Strong Message on Former Northwestern Star
Pat Spencer's journey is an incredibly unique story. The former college lacrosse star who played college basketball at Northwestern, then overseas in Germany, then made his way through the G League to the Golden State Warriors, is now making his name known in the NBA Playoffs.
With Warriors point guard Stephen Curry dealing with a hamstring strain that will sideline him for at least a week, Spencer could be in line for a significant minutes increase as Golden State attempts to take down the Timberwolves in the Western Conference Semifinals.
As the NBA world takes notice of No. 61, Spencer's teammates have also shouted out how he's stepped up and made his mark in important minutes. That includes Draymond Green, who gave major praise to Spencer on Tuesday night.
"Pat is a damn good basketball player," Green said. "He's one of the toughest guys on this team. That includes myself, that includes Jimmy [Butler], Pat Spencer is tough as nails. He don't always get the opportunity to play, but every time he gets that opportunity, he's ready."
Green described Spencer as a voice off the bench for Golden State, also calling his teammate "selfless."
"He brings that same energy every single day," Green said. "He works extremely hard, extremely intelligent, and he has a chip on his shoulder. He doesn't back down from anyone. He's been a great addition to this team... I think he'll be around here for a long time. What he brings to the team, we're lucky to have him."
Spencer joined the Santa Cruz Warriors on an Exhibit 10 contract in 2023, then worked his way up to a two-way deal and made his NBA debut in February of 2024. One year later, Spencer earned a standard NBA contract with the Golden State Warriors.
Outside of a late substitution in a Game 7 win over the Rockets where Spencer played for just eight seconds, the 28-year-old guard has averaged 8.0 points per game on 71.4% shooting in the 2025 NBA Playoffs. That's an increase from his regular season average of 2.5 points per game in 39 appearances, and it may only continue to rise as Spencer shows the league what he can do.