Former Northwestern Basketball Star Heading to G League Elite Camp

Northwestern’s Brooks Barnhizer has received a G League Elite Camp invitation, I’m told.



The 6’6” utility wing w/ a 6’11” wingspan stuffed the stat sheet this season — 17.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 1.1 BLK per game.



Has NBA role player qualities if the shot comes around. pic.twitter.com/lOE2GBuOPB