Former Northwestern Basketball Star Heading to G League Elite Camp
For a little while, it looked like maybe Brooks Barnhizer had a shot to get an injury waiver and come back for a fifth season at Northwestern. Now, after the 'Cats used up all their scholarship slots in the transfer portal, it's becoming clear that Barnhizer is ready for the next step in his basketball career.
Yesterday, Director of Scouting for DraftExpress.com Jon Chepkevich reported that Barnhizer received an invitation to the 2025 G League Elite Camp. The camp is a two-day event where players get the opportunity to play in front of NBA scouts. A select group will then be tabbed for the NBA Draft Combine.
The G League Elite Camp is from May 9-11 in Chicago. If Barnhizer impresses, he could get an opportunity to go to the combine which takes place from May 11-18 also in Chicago.
Barnhizer's season was cut short by injury last year, but he was dominating early on. In 17 games, he averaged 17.1 points per game, 4.2 assists and a whopping 8.8 rebounds as a forward. Barnhizer was also Northwestern's most valuable defensive piece before he went down.
The jump shot is, and has always been, the main question mark. Barnhizer has an objectively hitchy and bizarre stroke that served him fine in college but led to a lack of consistency from three. To get to the NBA, he's going to have to figure that out.
Otherwise, though, he has all the makings of a solid NBA role player. Barnhizer has great defensive instincts. He's smart and a dogged competitor. He's a fantastic rebounder with offensive moves in the paint. Barnhizer makes an impact all over the court for his team.
The G League Elite Camp is a massive opportunity for Barnhizer to increase his draft stock. He was a success story in Evanston, and Wildcat fans everywhere will be rooting for his journey to continue on to the NBA.