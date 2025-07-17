Former Northwestern Forward Turns in Solid Showing vs. Chicago Bulls
Former Northwestern star Pete Nance is playing with the Milwaukee Bucks this summer in the NBA Summer League. Last night, he had a solid game, logging 28 minutes on the floor against the Chicago Bulls.
Nance finished the contest with 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting with three assists and three blocked shots on the defensive end. He wrangled just one rebound, but the more concerning stat was his -21 +/-.
Overall, Nance wasn't blowing anyone away, but it was a good enough performance for the 25-year-old entering his third season as a pro.
At Northwestern, Nance played four seasons--capping off his Wildcat career with a 14.6 ppg season. After that year, he transferred to North Carolina where averaged 10 points per game in one season.
During his NBA career, Nance has already played for three teams: the Cavaliers, the 76ers and, most recently, the Bucks at the end of last season. He's played just 13 games in the league so far, averaging two points per game in those contests.
In the Summer League, Nance has been playing starting minutes for the Bucks, getting a good opportunity to make his case to the team. Out of Northwestern's three former players in the league--Brooks Barnhizer, Boo Buie and Nance--he probably has the best shot to earn NBA minutes early this season.
Barnhizer is sparkling with the Thunder so far, but he's a rookie on a two-way deal playing for arguably the league's deepest team. Buie spent last season in the G League, and he isn't getting as much playing time as Nance right now.