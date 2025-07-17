How Brooks Barnhizer, OKC Thunder Can Clinch Summer League Playoff Berth
The Oklahoma City Thunder have jumped out to a 4-0 start in the NBA Summer League, aided by strong play from rookie second-rounder Brooks Barnhizer. The former Northwestern Wildcat continued his string of all-around performances on Wednesday night, finishing with a team-high 19 points, nine rebounds and two blocks on an efficient 8-of-12 shooting.
However, OKC's 95-81 win over the Pelicans did not clinch a Summer League playoff berth. As many as seven teams could end Thursday night with a 4-0 record, and with just four playoff spots up for grabs, the Thunder's chance to compete for a Summer League Championship could come down to tiebreakers.
The Thunder, Sacramento Kings and Minnesota Timberwolves all defeated their opponents on Wednesday to reach 4-0, and the difference between them is their point differential. With a point differential of +59 (+14.8 per game), Oklahoma City leads the pack, followed by Sacramento at +46 and Minnesota at +38.
Only two 3-0 teams currently have a better average point differential than the Thunder: the Toronto Raptors at +17 per game and the San Antonio Spurs at +16.7 per game. The Raptors and Spurs will play the Warriors and Hornets on Thursday, respectively, and a win from either or both teams would all but clinch a playoff spot.
If the Raptors win by at least eight and the Spurs win by at least nine, the Thunder would likely fall to third in the standings. OKC would then need one of the other 3-0 teams — the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers — to not win in a blowout. As long as Atlanta doesn't defeat the Grizzlies by 31 or more and Los Angeles doesn't beat the Nuggets by 32 or more, the Thunder would clinch a Summer League playoff berth by virtue of point differential.
The Hornets are also 3-0, but a loss to the Spurs would remove them from Championship contention. If Charlotte does beat San Antonio by at least 33, the Raptors, Hawks and Clippers would all need to win by their aforementioned margins in order for the Thunder to be eliminated.
The four-team playoffs will be held on July 19 and 20, with the winners of each semifinal match competing for the Summer League Championship. Any team that does not make the playoffs will get a fifth game as a consolation to end its play.
In eight Summer League games between Salt Lake City and Las Vegas, Barnhizer is averaging 10.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.9 steals per game while shooting 52.7% from the field and 28.6% on threes.