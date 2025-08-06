Former Northwestern, Ohio Running Back Joins Seattle Seahawks
Former Northwestern running back Anthony "Tre" Tyus III is headed to the Pacific Northwest after a short stint with his hometown team.
The Seattle Seahawks announced on Tuesday morning that they had agreed to a contract with the 22-year-old back. Tyus, a native of Portage, Michigan, joined the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent in April but was waived with a non-football illness on July 17.
Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet are in line to start in Seattle's backfield this fall, but Tyus will get the opportunity to compete for a roster spot in the preseason. If the bruising rusher can prove he can churn out tough yards as a change-of-pace back, Tyus could find himself as a reserve or practice squad member for a team that nearly made the playoffs last season. Walker is also currently dealing with a foot injury, which could open up a role for Tyus if the injury persists into the regular season.
Tyus spent three years at Northwestern, but never saw a bulk of the carries as he split touches with Evan Hull, Cam Porter, Joseph Himon and Andrew Clair. From 2021 to 2023, Tyus totaled just 504 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 119 touches.
Transferring to Ohio for his senior season in 2024 allowed Tyus to flourish. He more than doubled his production in one year with the 11-3 MAC Champion Bobcats, running for 1,215 yards and nine touchdowns on 237 carries. Tyus was also an asset in the passing game, bringing in 16 catches for 137 receiving yards and two scores through the air.
The All-MAC Second-Teamer began his campaign strong with a 203-yard, two-touchdown performance at Syracuse. As the Bobcats finished the season on a six-game winning streak, Tyus eclipsed 100 yards in each of the final four contests. In a dominant 38-3 win over Miami (Ohio) in the MAC Championship, Tyus posted 156 rushing yards and a touchdown on 5.6 yards per carry.
Tyus will join former teammate Marshall Lang, who played at Northwestern from 2020 to 2024, on the Seahawks. The tight end signed with Seattle after going undrafted and was listed as a third-string on the team's unofficial depth chart.
The Seahawks are set to begin preseason action on Thursday night against the Las Vegas Raiders. The game is set to kick off at 10:00 p.m. ET/9:00 p.m. CT.