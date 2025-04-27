Wildcats Daily

Northwestern Wildcats TE Signs With Seattle Seahawks

Sam Darnold is getting a new target and blocker.

Nov 2, 2024; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Northwestern Wildcats tight end Marshall Lang (88) pushes away Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Antonio Stevens (11) during the second quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
From Northwestern University to the Pacific Northwest, a former Wildcat tight end has found his next home.

Shortly after the conclusion of the NFL Draft, fifth-year senior Marshall Lang signed with the Seattle Seahawks. Northwestern Football made the announcement in a social media post on Saturday night.

The Seahawks will likely start Noah Fant at tight end and drafted Miami's Elijah Arroyo with the No. 50 overall pick in the second round. However, Lang was known for his blocking expertise at Northwestern and could find his way onto Seattle's roster via special teams or in jumbo sets.

Lang spent five years in Evanston, totaling 48 catches, 491 receiving yards and four touchdowns. The Cincinnati, Ohio, native played 51 games in his collegiate career and will look to bring experience to a Seahawks team that made significant changes to its offense this offseason. Seattle replaced quarterback Geno Smith with Sam Darnold and swapped wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett for Cooper Kupp and Macquez Valdes-Scantling.

The 6-foot-4, 246-pound tight end played in all 12 games for the 'Cats last season, making 11 receptions for 115 yards and a score that came against Eastern Illinois. Lang had a season-best three catches for 36 yards in Northwestern's win over Purdue.

