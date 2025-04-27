Former Northwestern Star Lands Deal with Intriguing AFC Team
For the second time on Saturday, a former Northwestern and Michigan player signed with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent.
Wide receiver A.J. Henning announced his deal quickly after the conclusion of the NFL Draft. Just five minutes later, offensive lineman Josh Priebe — who spent the 2024 season with the Wolverines — became the next ex-Wildcat to sign a contract with Miami.
Priebe played in 36 games over four years with the Wildcats, primarily at guard. During his senior 2023 season, he started all 12 regular-season games on the right side of the offensive line and was named to the All-Big Ten Third Team.
The Niles, Michigan, native transferred back to his home state for his final year of eligibility and spent the 2024 season with the Wolverines. Priebe started all 13 games at left guard, was named to the All-Big Ten Third Team and was a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, also known as the "Academic Heisman."
Henning and Priebe now both head to Miami, two years after overlapping in Evanston for the 2023 season. Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington also played alongside Priebe at Northwestern from 2020 to 2022 prior to transferring to Virginia in 2023. Washington was drafted by Miami in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Read More Northwestern Wildcats Coverage
MORE: Northwestern Wildcats TE Signs With Seattle Seahawks
MORE: Miami Dolphins Add Northwestern WR Following NFL Draft
MORE: Son of Former Northwestern Star Joins Super Bowl Champs
MORE: Green Bay Packers Land Former Northwestern Commit in NFL Draft
MORE: Northwestern Wildcats Suffer Tough Transfer Portal News on Saturday