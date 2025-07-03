Thunder Rookie Barnhizer Looking to Establish Northwestern NBA Pipeline
One week ago, Brooks Barnhizer experienced the life-changing moment that millions of hoopers around the world dream of. Sitting at his home in Lafayette, Indiana, the former Northwestern Wildcat was surrounded by his friends, family and former teammates when a phone call came in from Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti.
Minutes later, the NBA Champions made Barnhizer the No. 44 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Barnhizer's selection made him the first Northwestern men's basketball player to be drafted since Evan Eschmeyer in 1999. After speaking to Presti and head coach Mark Daigneault, the next call the newest Thunder player received was from none other than Chris Collins.
"He was tearing up there at a recruit dinner and he was just yelling at me, 'You’re the first,'" Barnhizer told the media on Wednesday. "He just kept repeating, 'You’re the first, you’re the first' under his regime to be drafted, and actually his first player as a head coach to be drafted. It was a really special moment between us and between the other members of the staff."
Northwestern has had several premier athletes picked in the NFL, WNBA, MLB and Olympic sport drafts, but has not found the same success in the NBA. Barnhizer is the 32nd former Wildcat to be taken in the NBA Draft, but 20 of those selections came before the NBA-ABA merger in 1976, and 29 were made prior to the league adopting a two-round format in 1989.
Pat Spencer (Golden State Warriors) was the lone Northwestern alum on a full-time NBA contract last season, while Pete Nance (Milwaukee Bucks) and Boo Buie (New York Knicks) each played with two-way deals. As the first Collins-era Wildcat to be drafted, Barnhizer is looking to show future 'Cats and other under-recruited athletes that Northwestern offers a viable path to reach the NBA.
"A story like me is cool because Northwestern was my only Big Ten offer," Barnhizer said. "They saw something in me and gave me the platform to go there and develop. As I continued to develop, I ended up putting myself in the position to be selected. I just really want other kids and other recruits to see that you can go to Northwestern and Chris Collins and that staff will give you the opportunity and the resources to be your best self, and then it’s just up to you to go do that and take pride in it."
As Barnhizer did during his four years at Northwestern, the Thunder's newest rookie will have to put his head down and work in order to earn playing time. Oklahoma City returns the same roster next season that won the NBA Finals less than two weeks ago, and it'll take everything Barnhizer has to not just reach the NBA, but to prove he's in the league to stay.