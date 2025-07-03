Oklahoma City Thunder Rookie Reflects on Tight-Knit Northwestern Community
Thunder second-round pick Brooks Barnhizer is starting a bible-study with some of his former Northwestern teammates. He let the media in on those plans yesterday in a press conference after practice.
“[Nick Martinelli] actually texted me last night with a couple of teammates that we’ve been really close with.... [We're starting it] just to try to stay in touch because we’re all kind of growing up, moving on to our different facets of life," Barnhizer said.
For those who were around Northwestern's team the past couple of seasons, one thing consistently on display was Barnhizer and Martinelli's friendship. The pair won and lost together. They supported each other. They lived together. And, last season, they were the stars of many a press conference together, often talking about their love for Northwestern.
Barnhizer might be a Thunder now, but his attitude towards his alma mater and his level of appreciation for his experience there doesn't seem to have changed. He was wearing a new shirt, and there were new media members present, but the way he spoke about Northwestern made it seem like just another press conference with Brooks at Welsh-Ryan Arena.
"That family feel at Northwestern is something that I don’t think a lot of people get anymore because of NIL and money and things of that nature in college sports. But Northwestern is always going to be home for me," Barnhizer said.
Barnhizer says the bible-study will also include recently-graduated three-point specialist Ty Berry along with former NU players who have transferred, Blake Barkley and Parker Strauss. But there's also "many more to be added."
Wildcat fans everywhere will be rooting for Barnhizer to make it in the NBA--he certainly knows where he stands and that there's work to be done to make that happen. But, regardless, he made a lasting impact on Northwestern, and the reciprocal appears to be true as well.