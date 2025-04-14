Former Wildcat Sets Career Highs in Milwaukee Bucks Season Finale
With the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference locked up, the Milwaukee Bucks turned to their reserves on Sunday as key players rested ahead of the postseason. That gave Pete Nance the biggest opportunity of his professional career.
Nance, who played at Northwestern from 2018 to 2022 before spending a graduate season at North Carolina, has averaged just 7.9 minutes per game across his first two NBA seasons. The 6-foot-10 forward has made 13 appearances between Philadelphia's and Milwaukee's NBA rosters this year while splitting time in the G League.
In Game 82 against the Pistons, Nance played a career-high 43 minutes. He also notched personal bests in several other categories, including 19 points, six rebounds, five assists and two blocks. Nance shot 7-of-12 from the field and 5-of-9 on threes as the Bucks earned the 140-133 overtime victory over Detroit.
At Northwestern, Nance started 74 of 107 career games, averaging 14.6 points and 6.5 rebounds in his senior season. He finished his Wildcat career with 1,025 points, which ranked 37th in program history entering the 2024-25 season. Nance transferred to North Carolina, which was later ranked the preseason No. 1 team in the nation, but the Tar Heels fell apart and missed the NCAA Tournament entirely.
Nance has appeared sparingly since going undrafted in 2023, playing in just 21 games. While he likely won't get another chance to play with Milwaukee until next season, barring significant injuries, Nance showed exactly what he was capable of with the opportunity he was given.