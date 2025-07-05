How to Watch Brooks Barnhizer, Oklahoma City Thunder in NBA Summer League
For the first time since January 29, Brooks Barnhizer is set to take the court in a live basketball game.
The former Northwestern captain was forced to shut his senior season down early due to a foot injury this winter, and after undergoing surgery, Barnhizer recovered quickly enough to impress the Oklahoma City Thunder in pre-draft workouts. Barnhizer is now ready for action once again, thanks to a full rehabilitation.
Barnhizer will likely spend most of his rookie season split between the NBA and the G League, and Northwestern fans can get a first glimpse at their former superstar in the pros during the NBA Summer League. The official NBA 2K26 Summer League in Las Vegas doesn't begin until July 10, but the Thunder are one of a handful of teams participating in a round robin competition beforehand.
Here's how Wildcat fans can watch and follow along as Barnhizer and the Thunder tip off the Summer League slate:
Salt Lake City Summer League (July 5-8)
Saturday, July 5
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies
6:00 p.m. CT
TV: ESPNU
Monday, July 7
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Philadelphia 76ers
6:00 p.m. CT
TV: ESPN
Tuesday, July 8
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz
8:00 p.m. CT
TV: NBA TV
The California Classic Summer League, featuring the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs, will be held in San Francisco at the same time as the Salt Lake City Summer League. The NBA 2K26 Summer League is then set to tip off in Las Vegas on July 10, with all 30 teams taking part.
NBA 2K26 Summer League (July 10-20)
Thursday, July 10
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Brooklyn Nets
4:30 p.m. CT
TV: ESPN2
Saturday, July 12
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers
4:30 p.m. CT
TV: NBA TV
Tuesday, July 15
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Orlando Magic
5:30 p.m. CT
TV: NBA TV
Wednesday, July 16
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans
8:30 p.m. CT
TV: NBA TV
Each team is guaranteed to play at least five games, with the final contest depending on previous results. If Oklahoma City is one of the four winningest teams through four games, Barnhizer and the Thunder will advance to a four-team tournament that crowns a Summer League Champion. Otherwise, OKC would be one of 26 teams playing a consolation game as their fifth match in Vegas.
Barnhizer is joining three former Wildcats in the Summer League. Point guard Boo Buie, who played three years with Barnhizer at Northwestern and spent last season with the New York Knicks' G League squad, will be a part of the Denver Nuggets. Pete Nance is remaining with the Milwaukee Bucks after appearing in six games with the team last season. Miller Kopp, who finished his college career at Indiana and played for OKC's G League team in 2024-25, will compete this summer with the Detroit Pistons.