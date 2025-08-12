Minnesota Vikings Predicted to Land Former Northwestern Star
Former Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome II is entering a critical season in his NFL career.
The Cleveland Browns defender is set to play out the final year of his rookie contract this fall, and after being benched in 2024, Newsome's name was frequently included in trade rumors during the offseason.
But with starting corner Martin Emerson Jr. going down with a season-ending Achilles injury in late July, Newsome is now projected to play a crucial role in Cleveland. Originally slated to play in the slot, Newsome will likely take on the No. 2 outside spot opposite Pro Bowler Denzel Ward.
The 2025 season will be a great opportunity for the former first-round pick to prove he's a part of the Browns' long-term future. Regardless of whether or not Newsome succeeds this fall, the fifth-year corner is set to hit unrestricted free agency in March of 2026. According to Bleacher Report, a team that could be interested is the Minnesota Vikings.
Writer Alex Ballentine listed Newsome as the Vikings' top 2026 free agent target, plugging a position that he said was Minnesota's biggest "long-term need." The team's secondary is thin and could benefit from adding a young, talented player like Newsome.
"There's not a lot of reason the Vikings wouldn't be on the market for a corner again if [Jeff] Okudah doesn't pan out," Ballentine said. "If that's the case, then Greg Newsome II would be a logical target. He's used to playing coverage in an aggressive scheme in Cleveland and he has inside-out versatility."
The Browns selected Newsome with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft after three years in Evanston. He was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team, but has also dealt with various injuries during his time in Cleveland. Newsome has missed 13 games in his first four seasons in the league, battling two concussions and injuries to his calf, elbow, groin and hamstring.
Cleveland picked up Newsome's fifth-year option, meaning the 25-year-old will make $13.4 million in 2025. Last season, Newsome had 27 tackles, five pass breakups and an interception in 13 games.
Newsome was a lockdown corner at Northwestern, shutting down some of the top receivers in the Big Ten. He was named a Second-Team All-American and a member of the All-Big Ten First Team in 2020 after leading the Wildcats to a Big Ten West title and the conference championship game against Ohio State.