Nuggets' Boo Buie Held Out of Summer League Game After Back Injury
Former Northwestern guard Boo Buie didn't play last night for the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Summer League. In the ESPN box score, he was listed as "DNP-COACH'S DECISION" against the LA Clippers.
There's no official word on what kept Buie out of the lineup, but he was removed from the Nuggets' previous game on Tuesday night with a lower back contusion, according to a post from the team on X.
Buie has been playing for Denver this summer after spending his first season of professional basketball with the Westchester Knicks, New York's G League affiliate.
He wasn't lighting up the stat sheet in previous games, but he'd been solid in the minutes he was getting--largely playing behind fellow point guard Reece Beekman. Against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, the night he was injured, Buie scored nine points on three triples, his bread and butter.
With Northwestern, Buie was a superstar. He led the 'Cats to two straight NCAA Tournaments in his final two seasons, their second and third appearances in program history. He also left Evanston as the program's all-time leading scorer and with the ability to never buy a drink again in his college town.
With Westchester last season, he averaged 11.2 points per game and 3.4 assists in 27 contests. Heading into year-two, Buie is looking to build off that start. Dealing with an injury during the Summer League--a great time for players like him to show what they're capable of--is not ideal.
The Nuggets are set to play again tonight against the Lakers at 9 p.m. CST. It remains to be seen if Buie will be ready to get back on the court.