Stephen Curry, Draymond Green Reveal How Much Their Moms Worry
Steve Kerr was ejected from the Golden State Warriors loss to the Los Angeles Clippers last Monday night. Kerr was irate after an uncalled goal tend and went after the officials. He had to be physically restrained by players and coaches while Snoop Dogg called the action on Peacock.
Kerr spoke with the media on Wednesday ahead of his team's win over the Bucks and explained what happened. In the process he revealed that his mother had been at the game and she was worried that he was going to actually hit someone. Kerr insisted that it was part of the "theatrics" and told her that he had never hit anyone, but she was still very worried.
This story resulted in the press asking Stephen Curry and Draymond Green about times their mothers were upset with them for their behavior on the court. Curry went back to the time he was caught using foul langue while Green's answer was, unsurprisingly, much more involved.
Green opened his phone and did not have to scroll long to find an example.
"She texted me Saturday. Have a great game, Stay focused. Love you. And then after I got ejected she texted me what happened," Green read to the press. "I texted back No response. So it's still a common thing. Every game she's on me about not getting thrown out of games and being locked in and focused and bringing what I can bring to the basketball court without all the nonsense. So I get it."
No matter how rich or successful you may be, your mom will always be your mom. Try not to worry yours as often as the Warriors' mothers.