Oklahoma City Thunder Head Coach Excited to Have Brooks Barnhizer
Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mike Daigneault spoke highly of former Northwestern star Brooks Barnhizer in an interview posted to X yesterday. The Thunder used the No. 44 overall pick in the NBA Draft on Thursday to select the four-year Wildcat.
Barnhizer might not have the world's greatest jump shot, and he might not be the prototypical NBA-level athlete. But his grit and intensity jump off the screen. Daigneault and the Thunder seem to think that player-type works at the next level.
"[He has] similar characteristics and qualities to a lot of the guys that have been successful here that have had that path, second round picks, a lot of undrafted players through here," Daigneault said.
There are some common denominators among these players that Barnhizer showed off consistently in a Northwestern uniform.
"[They] are hardworking, they're professional, they're committed, they're team first, they play both ends of the floor, and [Barnhizer is] cut from that cloth," Daigneault said
With the Wildcats, Barnhizer's reputation was built upon all those things his new head coach mentioned. But it was also built around high-level production. Barnhizer could score the ball. He could set up his teammates. He was a dogged rebounder who was usually leading the team in that stat category.
There's no question that Barnhizer's heart and hustle will translate to the NBA, but ultimately he's going to need to produce. It's up to Daigneault and his staff to get the most out of him, and it will ultimately be up to Barnhizer if he's able to stick in the league.