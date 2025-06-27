Northwestern, Thunder Fans React to Brooks Barnhizer Pick in NBA Draft
Northwestern and Oklahoma City fans alike are buzzing after the Thunder drafted Wildcat wing Brooks Barnhizer with the No. 44 overall pick on Thursday night. The versatile 6-foot-6 defender fits the mold of the type of players that won OKC the NBA Championship just five days ago, and at 23 years old, Barnhizer is ready to make an impact instantly.
The Thunder announced the selection in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), and Barnhizer shared his first message to the champs in a post of his own. Oklahoma City fans took to the replies to express their excitement with their newest draftee.
"Thunder legend," NBA content creator and OKC fan 'Cone' commented.
"Welcome to OKC!" an account called OKC Cake Lady said. "You'll fit right in!"
"We’re not rebuilding anymore, we’re reloading with a cheat code," a page named KIENOBI wrote.
"You better start practicing your bark now," a fan account named Johnny Thunderman commented, referencing Oklahoma City's postgame television interviews in which the players bark like dogs together.
Northwestern fans also took the time to wish Barnhizer well as he enters the next stage of his career. The Lafayette, Indiana, native had a decorated four years in Evanston and departs the Wildcats after the winningest three-season stretch in program history.
"So glad it was u to be the first player drafted this century," a fan named Miles Dobrzynski said. "What an honor to watch u play for 4 years, I know u will be great in OKC."
"So proud of you dude!" an account called 'Boo Buie's Headband' commented. "Can’t wait to see this next chapter!"
"Brooks Barnhizer getting drafted by one of the smartest front offices and best run organizations in the NBA and the reigning champs... chef's kiss," Sports Illustrated writer and host of the Bleav in Northwestern podcast Zach Koons wrote.
"Thank you for everything BROOKS," a page known as Wildcat Nation said.
Barnhizer will likely begin his career with the Thunder's G League affiliate, but his on-ball defense, toughness and natural instincts are sure to get him a chance at the NBA level sooner rather than later.