Thunder Rookie Brooks Barnhizer Makes First NBA Decision
At Northwestern men's basketball games, Brooks Barnhizer's signature No. 13 jersey is well-represented among the crowd and the Wildcats' student section. After leading the 'Cats to their winningest three-season stretch in program history, including two NCAA Tournament berths, Barnhizer has become a Northwestern legend and a fan favorite.
However, as he heads to the next level of his career, Barnhizer may not be able to take his jersey number with him. The Oklahoma City Thunder selected Barnhizer with the No. 44 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft on Thursday, and the NBA Champions already have a player occupying the digits that became synonymous with the gritty defender at Northwestern.
According to a post from the official Oklahoma City Thunder Shop at the Paycom Center, Barnhizer will begin his rookie season wearing the No. 23 jersey. Barnhizer wore No. 13 at Jefferson High School in Lafayette, Indiana, and for four years at Northwestern.
Center Thomas Sorber, who Oklahoma City selected 15th overall in the first round from Georgetown, was also announced to have picked the No. 12 jersey.
Forward Ousmane Dieng currently wears No. 13 for the Thunder, but he is not a lock to make Oklahoma City's roster this season. Since being drafted 11th overall in 2022, Dieng has averaged just 4.2 points and 2.2 rebounds in 109 career games. The 22-year-old Frenchman made 37 appearances last season, posting career lows with 3.8 points and 10.9 minutes per game.
It's not unusual for rookies to change their jersey numbers after the Summer League as their team's rosters get closer to being finalized and certain digits become available. Dieng is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and if he is traded or cut before the season, Barnhizer could decide to switch back to his longtime No. 13.
Draft Express' Jonathan Givony reported that Barnhizer is expected to sign a two-way contract with the Thunder, which will split his time between the NBA and G League teams.