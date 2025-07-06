Thunder Fans, Analysts React to Brooks Barnhizer's Summer League Debut
While most second-round draft picks do not last for long in the NBA, Thunder rookie Brooks Barnhizer has already made a strong first impression.
The former Northwestern Wildcat, who Oklahoma City drafted with the No. 44 overall selection just 10 days ago, wowed fans with an all-around performance in his Summer League debut on Saturday night. It was Barnhizer's first live basketball game since January 29, but the 6-foot-6 wing showed no rust with nine points on 3-of-5 shooting, a game-leading 13 rebounds, one block and one steal.
Barnhizer's toughness and tendency to crash the glass drew eyes from his new fans, who took to social media during and after the game to share excitement about the rookie.
"Two weeks ago, I didn't know Brooks Barnhizer existed," a page called ThunderChats said. "Today, I would die for him."
"Brooks Barnhizer has the makings of a future fan favorite," beat reporter Brandon Rahbar said.
"@NUMensBball Thank you for Brooks Barnhizer," a Thunder fan named Don said. "Your mascot is the Wildcats but you gave us an absolute DOG!"
The performance also garnered praise from college basketball and NBA analysts. While Barnhizer's scoring and offensive consistency are certainly areas for improvement, his instinctual play and physicality could be enough alone to carve out a niche in the league.
"Barnhizer could produce in the NBA for a loooooong time," Yahoo Sports writer Kevin O'Connor said.
"Brooks Barnhizer is gonna be a 10-year NBA player," college basketball analyst Jeff Goodman wrote. "Elite defender, high IQ, terrific work ethic, great team guy and his perimeter shot will improve."
"Brooks Barnhizer has 7 rebounds in 9 minutes," Thunder writer Nick Crain said during the game. "He’s living up to the hype as a fantastic glass cleaner."
It's only been one game, but the excitement that Barnhizer has created is palpable. His 13 boards are the second-most by a Thunder player in a Summer League game since 2020, and Oklahoma City fans are quickly finding out why he was a fan favorite at Northwestern.
Barnhizer and the Thunder will be back in action at the Salt Lake City Summer League on Monday, July 7, against the Philadelphia 76ers and Tuesday, July 8, against the Utah Jazz.