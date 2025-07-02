Thunder Rookie Brooks Barnhizer Receives Intriguing NBA Comparison
The newest member of the Oklahoma City Thunder embodies everything that the NBA Champions represent. Second-round pick Brooks Barnhizer is tenacious on the defensive end, hounding offensive players to force turnovers and wreaking havoc on opposing game plans.
It's this physical, aggressive play style that earned him a comparison to one of his new teammates from his head coach at Northwestern, Chris Collins.
"It wasn't surprising a team like Oklahoma City [drafted him], their culture, their winning ways, the kind of guys they value," Collins said on 670 The Score's Mully & Haugh Show on Wednesday. "I think he's got a little Alex Caruso in him. You look at how Alex grew up and had to go through the G League, was undrafted, and now look at what he's become as an NBA player."
Caruso, who also won a title in 2020 with the Los Angeles Lakers, proved to be the missing piece for the Thunder this season. After coming to Oklahoma City in an offseason trade last summer, Caruso's defense helped his team win its first NBA Championship as he averaged 2.0 steals per game in the playoffs. He also shot 41.1% from deep during the postseason, and a 3-and-D archetype like Caruso's could be a good goal for Barnhizer to work toward.
Similarly, the Northwestern wing averaged 2.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game during his senior season in Evanston. However, he shot just 41.4% from the field and 26.6% from three-point range while battling a foot injury that eventually ended his year early.
Barnhizer was asked about his former coach's comparison at a post-practice press conference on Wednesday, and he emphasized how excited he was to learn from his new teammates.
"If I can be the best version of myself every day and see guys like Caruso and Lu Dort, those are guys that I would love to be in the gym [with] and be a sponge to," Barnhizer said. "Pick their brain and see, 'how do I guard these things?' or 'what should I do in these situations?' I feel like if I can be a sponge to as many people in this organization as possible, the only way to go is up. I'm very excited for that journey."
Barnhizer is now medically cleared to return and is set to take the court for the Oklahoma City Thunder during the NBA Summer League.