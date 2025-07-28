Former Northwestern Basketball Teammates Address New Squad After Practice
Northwestern Men's Basketball had its final practice of the summer last week and will now take a break before ramping up for the season. Head coach Chris Collins invited some recent important alumni to come watch, and they addressed this year's group after practice.
Brooks Barnhizer and Ty Berry were the men in question, and they spoke about the importance of enjoying college and creating team chemistry. The guards played together on two consecutive NCAA Tournament teams before finishing up their careers together last season.
“This was by far the best five years that I ever had. For you young guys--this team’s really young--just enjoy it. Enjoy the process. Enjoy everything,” Berry said in his speech.
Having fun was a common theme from both Berry and Barnhizer, two players fresh out of the program where they enjoyed their college years.
“When you play, throughout your whole career, you’ll never really understand how much college is fun in terms of getting close to the people you’re playing with," Barnhizer said.
To the two former Wildcat leaders, fun breeds chemistry, and chemistry leads to winning.
“Especially for new dudes–it’s a very new team–the chemistry is important," Barnhizer said. “Staying with each other every day, hanging out on the weekends, in between lifts--just spending time with each other. Those are the good teams. When we’ve been here, we’ve been the closest team. Every time we step on the floor we’re always together.”
Barnhizer and Berry have both moved on to the next chapters of their basketball careers.
Barnhizer just finished up NBA Summer League action with the Oklahoma City Thunder after being selected in the second round of the draft. Berry, meanwhile, has received some interest from NBA teams but hasn't announced where he will play next.