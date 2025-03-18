Insider John Fanta Gives Update on Chris Collins Villanova Rumors
While Northwestern head coach Chris Collins was quick to shut down any rumors surrounding the Indiana Hoosiers head coaching job, that hasn't stopped speculation that Collins could leave Evanston for a different historic program.
Villanova, fresh off of firing Kyle Neptune from the same position, has been a rumored destination for Collins. On SiriusXM and Audacy's "The Zach Gelb Show" on Monday, Fox Sports Insider John Fanta revealed what he had heard regarding the Nova Wildcats' search.
"I'm buying that it's being talked about," Fanta said. "I don't know if I'm buying that it's as far along as people think. I think Chris Collins is a good candidate, and I think Chris Collins is a really good coach. But I'd be surprised if Villanova just looks at Chris Collins and that's the hire, and it's done and over with."
Fanta said that he believes the Villanova job is still "competitive," largely due to the program previously winning the 2016 and 2018 national titles. Even though those came under legendary coach Jay Wright, the Wildcats' next head coach would not have to bear the burden of being Wright's successor. Since Neptune took the brunt of the scrutiny over the last three years, expectations may be tempered for Villanova's next head coach.
"That's a much better job to have than to be in the Neptune seat," Fanta said. "I think Collins is certainly on the radar, but I think it's a fluid situation and I wouldn't say anything is done yet. I like Chris, I think it's a fine hire if Villanova makes it, but I think they need to be thorough in this search."
Collins has led Northwestern to its winningest three-season stretch in program history, making the NCAA Tournament twice and accruing a 61-40 record in that time. He has the second-most wins by a Wildcat head coach in history.