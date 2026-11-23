Northwestern Wildcats men’s basketball team is back on the winning column. The Wildcats dominated the Dayton Flyers 79-55 on Sunday afternoon in Charleston, South Carolina.

Flying Home with the W ✈️ pic.twitter.com/ogeES3aP7d — Northwestern Basketball (@NUMensBball) November 22, 2026

Urgency and setting the tone were major factors for Northwestern. The Wildcats led 38-28 by the end of the half. They continued their strong effort in the second half, outscoring Dayton 41-27.

Jake West and Jack Karasinski combined for 47 points. Northwestern goes far as long as these two gentlemen deliver offensively. West and Karasinski were driving to the basket and taking midrange jumpshots. That’s how Northwestern basketball should look. Smart decision-making and good execution.

The three-game losing streak has come to an end. It feels great for this team to finally get over the hump. When Northwestern went on a 29-4 run in the first half, the game was basically over in most of our eyes because they looked that impressive and Dayton didn’t have an answer.

LA Pratt scored 13 points. Angelo Ciaravino added 9 points. Northwestern kept making their field goals. They didn’t try to do too much. When the Wildcats play this way, they can be very tough to beat—more scoring and more defense. Northwestern shot 58 percent from the field and made 86 percent of their free throws.

We saw a completely different team compared to the games against DePaul, Columbia, and Virginia Tech. After losing in a blowout, now it’s the Wildcats turn to return the favor to their opponents. It’s a feel-good victory for Northwestern. It will be imperative for this group to go on a winning streak. It can’t be a back-to-back win-and-lose situation. The team is too talented to be streaky.

Several Wildcats fans were in attendance. It wasn’t a sold-out arena, but you could feel the support in South Carolina. Pratt is one of the players from this team who could score 20 or more points if he wants to. Also, he’s capable of becoming much better than he is. He can shoot from the perimeter and also make his impact in the interior.

The Wildcats' big test for the rest of the season is to stack up wins against stronger, heavier competition. Consistency and finding open looks will help them beat those teams instead of being themselves. Hopefully those three losses will open their eyes and make them take a hard look in the mirror.

We understand they are still trying to figure it out, but you also want to make your presence known, especially when there are seniors on the team. The seniors deserve to end their collegiate career in style.

Northwestern will have a couple of days off due to Thanksgiving week. They will play Northeastern at home on Friday, November 27, at 8 pm.

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