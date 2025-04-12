Wildcats Daily

Northwestern Center Transfer Portal Target Opts for West Coast Team

The 7-foot-3 big man will not be a Wildcat.

Ryan Cole

Nov 16, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange guard J.J. Starling (2) goes for a lay up as Youngstown State Penguins center Gabe Dynes (45) defends in the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Gabe Dynes, a 7-foot-3 center who visited Northwestern on March 31, will not be the 'Cats' solution at the five. According to On3 reporter Joe Tipton, the Youngstown State transfer has committed to USC, heading elsewhere in the Big Ten.

Tipton placed a prediction earlier today that Dynes would head west, and he's now made it official.

In addition to his massive frame, Dynes was productive down low during his sophomore season in 2024-25. He averaged 6.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game on 69.9% shooting from the floor.

He'll be joining a USC team led by head coach Eric Musselman that struggled in its first season in the Big Ten. At his size, Dynes will be a serious matchup problem for other teams in the conference including the Wildcats.

For Northwestern, getting Dynes wasn't paramount. There are other center options still on the board. But the scholarship situation is getting interesting as the roster starts to take shape.

After former Holy Cross guard Max Green committed to Chris Collins and co. today, Northwestern has just one scholarship spot open. With freshman Cade Bennerman currently at the top of the depth chart at center, it would make sense for the 'Cats to use the final slot on a big man.

However, that calculus shifts if Brooks Barnhizer receives an extra year of eligibility and elects to come back. He posted a few cryptic messages on X yesterday that seemed to suggest that could be in the cards.

Assuming nobody else transfers out of the program, Northwestern will be presented with an interesting conundrum: wait for Barnhizer, or just go get a center? It will come down to how Collins and his staff view Bennerman and his ability to contribute as a first-year.

Northwestern has certainly shored up its backcourt with the additions of Green and Jayden Reid, but its plan for the interior is still a mystery. Dynes, who seemed like a potential fit, will not be the answer. Instead, the Wildcats will have to figure out how to deal with his height in Big Ten play.

