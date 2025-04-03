Northwestern Lands First Basketball Transfer in South Florida Guard
With graduating guards Ty Berry and Jalen Leach out the door in Evanston, Chris Collins is turning to the transfer portal to fill out his backcourt.
South Florida guard Jayden Reid announced in a social media post on Thursday afternoon that he will be transferring to Northwestern, pairing him with sophomore K.J. Windham and junior Jordan Clayton. Reid visited Evanston on Sunday.
Other schools that reached out to Reid include St. John's, Pittsburgh, Creighton, Cincinnati, Loyola Chicago, Utah, Arizona State, California and Seton Hall. Reid's commitment came just over an hour after head coach Chris Collins reportedly agreed to a multi-year contract extension with Northwestern.
Reid, who will have two years of eligibility remaining, led South Florida in points, assists and steals last season. The sophomore started 23 of 31 games, averaging 12.6 points, 3.6 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game. Among the American Athletic Conference, Reid ranked third in steals average in 2024-25.
As a freshman, Reid shot 43.6% from the field and 47.5% from three, but his efficiency dipped to 39.2% FG and 35.8% 3P as a sophomore. Reid attempted more than twice as many shots and three-pointers last season, likely leading to the decrease in shooting percentage.
Standing at 5-foot-10 and 161 pounds, Reid uses his speed to get to the basket and facilitate to the open man. He projects as an intriguing fit next to Windham or Clayton, who both handled on-ball duties after Leach went down with a knee injury.
As the team currently stands, Northwestern has one available roster spot left for a potential transfer.
South Florida finished ninth in the American in 2024-25 with a 13-19 (6-12 AAC) record. Head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim passed away at age 43 just one week before the Bulls' season-opening exhibition.