REPORT: Northwestern, Chris Collins Set to Agree on Massive Extension
Despite a turbulent week of swirling rumors, Northwestern head coach Chris Collins appears to be staying in Evanston.
According to a report from ESPN Insider Pete Thamel, Collins and Northwestern are headed toward a large contract extension that would allow him and his staff to remain competitive in the new era of NIL, the transfer portal and the changing world of college sports.
"Northwestern is in deep discussions on a new contract for coach Chris Collins that will give him additional years, a raise and provide more resources for the staff and program," Thamel reported on Friday morning. "A new deal is expected to be formalized in the coming weeks."
The extension is great news for the Wildcats, as Collins' name has come up in rumors for the vacant Indiana, Villanova and Virginia coaching jobs. But through it all, Collins has repeatedly emphasized how much he enjoys living in the same area he grew up in and has never expressed an interest in leaving Northwestern.
Thamel's reported terms of the deal also give insight into Northwestern's commitment to keeping up with the college sports arms race. Since hiring athletic director Mark Jackson last fall, Northwestern has made a significant investment in utilizing NIL and the transfer portal. Collins' new contract will provide him with the necessary resources to keep the Wildcats in contention with the Big Ten's top teams.
"I think we're positioned," Collins told Northwestern Wildcats On SI. "I love what Mark Jackson has brought. I love his experience being at USC, being at Villanova, he gets it. And I think we're all on the same page to want to be competitive with the best of the best. I feel good. It's going to be a big offseason."
Collins has led Northwestern to the winningest three-season stretch in school history and brought the 'Cats to consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances in 2023 and 2024. He now has the second-most wins ever for a Northwestern head coach.