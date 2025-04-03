Northwestern Signing Coach Chris Collins to Multi-Year Extension
As the coaching carousel started spinning, Chris Collins' name was floated as a potential candidate for vacancies at schools like Villanova, Indiana, and Virginia. Any rumors have now been put to rest, as Collins is staying in Evanston for the long haul.
On March 21, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Collins and Northwestern were in "deep discussions" on an extension to keep the longtime head coach at the helm. Further details remained hidden until Thursday afternoon, when CBS Sports insider Jon Rothstein reported that Collins and Northwestern had agreed to a multi-year extension.
While exact compensation was not specified, Rothstein said that Collins' salary and compensation will rank among the top coaches in the Big Ten. Collins' previous contract, signed after leading NU to the 2023 NCAA Tournament, ran through 2028.
In addition to a raise, Thamel's initial reporting said Collins would be receiving more resources for his staff and program. In the new NIL and portal era, the investment could significantly improve Northwestern's ability to recruit and retain transfers and high-caliber players.
In the last three years under Collins, Northwestern has experienced its winningest stretch in program history. The Wildcats reached the Round of 32 in 2023 and 2024 before an injury-riddled 2025 campaign. However, Northwestern still managed to finish its most recent season with a 17-16 winning record.
Collins has coached in Evanston since 2013 and has won the second-most games ever by a Northwestern men's basketball head coach. He led Northwestern to its first trip to March Madness in 2016-17 and won the Big Ten Coach of the Year award in 2022-23.