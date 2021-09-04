September 4, 2021
Northwestern vs. Michigan State: Team MVPs and Plays of the Game
Northwestern vs. Michigan State: Team MVPs and Plays of the Game

These were the highlights from the Wildcats' Friday night home opener against the Michigan State Spartans.
These were the highlights from the Wildcats' Friday night home opener against the Michigan State Spartans.

Players of the Game

Michigan State

This one has to be a pretty obvious choice in running back Kenneth Walker III. Seeing as he scored 28 of the Spartans' 38 points on the night, his production is undeniable for a Big Ten team that was projected to finish towards the bottom of the conference.

Northwestern

Quarterback Hunter Johnson stepped into the quarterback role tonight with a lot of questions and expectations looming overhead, but he did the best he could to put the Wildcats in a decent position for a comeback thanks to the lack of production from the Northwestern running game. Finishing up with 70% completion percentage and several conversions on third and fourth downs, Johnson did a good job taking the reins for Chicago's Big Ten team tonight.

Plays of the Game

Michigan State

Walker III's 75-yard TD on the first play of the game was, in a word, impressive, and deflated Northwestern's hope balloon almost immediately. 

Northwestern

Hunter Johnson going 11-11 on a vital drive, finishing it up with a nice TD on a heavily-guarded Trey Pugh for their second connection of the night.

The Biggest Takeaways from Northwestern's 38-21 Loss vs. Michigan State

