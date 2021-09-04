Northwestern vs. Michigan State: Team MVPs and Plays of the Game
Players of the Game
Michigan State
This one has to be a pretty obvious choice in running back Kenneth Walker III. Seeing as he scored 28 of the Spartans' 38 points on the night, his production is undeniable for a Big Ten team that was projected to finish towards the bottom of the conference.
Northwestern
Quarterback Hunter Johnson stepped into the quarterback role tonight with a lot of questions and expectations looming overhead, but he did the best he could to put the Wildcats in a decent position for a comeback thanks to the lack of production from the Northwestern running game. Finishing up with 70% completion percentage and several conversions on third and fourth downs, Johnson did a good job taking the reins for Chicago's Big Ten team tonight.
Plays of the Game
Michigan State
Walker III's 75-yard TD on the first play of the game was, in a word, impressive, and deflated Northwestern's hope balloon almost immediately.
Northwestern
Hunter Johnson going 11-11 on a vital drive, finishing it up with a nice TD on a heavily-guarded Trey Pugh for their second connection of the night.
